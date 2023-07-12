Simple Gifts is coming to the Adams County Library System bringing three family-friendly events to the Trone Memorial Library and one to the Gettysburg Library.
This award-winning band consists of two women who perform with an impressive array of instruments, including two violins, mandolin, hammered dulcimer, recorders, banjo, and guitar plus some more unusual instruments like the bowed psaltery, baritone fiddle, shruti box, banjolin, guitjo, and doumbek, according to an Adams County Library System release.
Drawing on a variety of ethnic folk styles, the duo plays everything from lively Irish jigs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Klezmer frailachs and haunting Gypsy melodies, spicing the mix with the distinctive rhythms of Balkan dance music, the lush sounds of Scandinavian twin fiddling, and original compositions written in a traditional style.
Simple Gifts Concert at the Trone Memorial Library is Monday, July 31, 6:30-8 p.m. where Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon will play a variety of ethnic and folk music.
Ethnic Music Presentation at the Gettysburg Library is Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6:30-8 p.m. where Simple Gifts will demonstrate and explain the wide variety of instruments and styles they play and introduces the audience to the stylist differences of genres such as Romanian, Klezmer, Greek, Irish, Appalachian, Swedish music and more.
Learn to Play Spoons at the Trone Memorial Library is Monday, July 31, 1-2 p.m. During this session, children ages 8 and up can learn how to play spoons, following in the Appalachian tradition. Simple Gifts will also introduce the rudiments of arranging music. Immediately following this brief session, Simple Gifts will perform a children’s concert.
I Wish I Played an Instrument is at the Trone Memorial Library on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1-2 p.m. In this session, Simple Gifts will demonstrate 10 folk instruments and discuss the pros and cons of playing each one. There will be an opportunity for participants to handle and play some of the featured instruments. Open to all ages.
The Friends of the Trone Memorial Library received a grant through the Adams County Arts Council’s Star Grant Program, which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners, Borough of Gettysburg and the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.
