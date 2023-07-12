library

Simple Gifts will offer three family-friendly events at the Trone Memorial Library and one to the Gettysburg Library. (Submitted Photo)

Simple Gifts is coming to the Adams County Library System bringing three family-friendly events to the Trone Memorial Library and one to the Gettysburg Library.

This award-winning band consists of two women who perform with an impressive array of instruments, including two violins, mandolin, hammered dulcimer, recorders, banjo, and guitar plus some more unusual instruments like the bowed psaltery, baritone fiddle, shruti box, banjolin, guitjo, and doumbek, according to an Adams County Library System release.

