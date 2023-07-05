band

The 198th Army Band will perform July 16 at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove. (Submitted Photo)

The 198th Army Band will perform a concert of patriotic music as part of SummerFest on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a release from the organizer, Music Gettysburg.

The concert is free and open to the public, which is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and even a picnic dinner.

