The 198th Army Band will perform a concert of patriotic music as part of SummerFest on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a release from the organizer, Music Gettysburg.
The concert is free and open to the public, which is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and even a picnic dinner.
If the weather is foul, information will be posted on the website, www.musicgettysburg.org, and the show will be moved indoors at the seminary chapel, according to the release.
Based in Rochester, N.Y., the 198th Army Band provides music for a large variety of public and military events throughout the country.
“A marching band, rock band, concert band, brass and woodwind quintets all rolled into one, the 198th Band does it all. Army music has taken the 198th to locations all over the country and internationally, such as Texas, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, and Germany,” the release reads.
The 198th Army Band is under the command and direction of CW2 Patrick M. Dunham, and is composed of musicians from the Rochester and Buffalo areas, Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Texas, and Canada, according to the release.
“While serving their country through music, on the civilian side, they are college students, real estate agents, music teachers, accountants, and more. If you are interested in learning more about Army music, you can find the band on Facebook, 198th Army Band, or attend the concert and speak afterwards with any member of the band,” the release reads.
