Beginning Friday, May 27, the Eisenhower Home at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) will reopen for public tours, according to a park service release.
The shuttle between the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center (MVC) to Eisenhower NHS will also resume on May 27 at 10:30 a.m.
From Memorial Day Weekend to Columbus Day Weekend, the National Park Service (NPS) will offer free tours of the Eisenhower home Thursdays through Mondays, hourly from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Regular shuttle service will be available on days the Eisenhower Home is open for tours.
Shuttles will depart the MVC once an hour starting at 9:30 a.m., with the last shuttle at 3:30 p.m. The fee for the shuttle is $9 for adults and $5 for youth.
No home tours or shuttle service will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; however, the grounds will remain open. Limited public parking is available on site.
“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Eisenhower home again,” said Steve Sims, superintendent of Eisenhower NHS. “And we’re excited to share more of the Eisenhower farm story beyond the home tours. Visitors can expect more special programming and opportunities to explore the site.”
In addition to the home tours, visitors will find several new opportunities at Eisenhower NHS. On Farm Fridays from noon until 4 p.m. in June and July, visitors will be able to explore the Show Barn and other farm buildings and learn about the 34th president’s role in agriculture in the region. At the Eisenhower barn garage, volunteers will be on hand to share stories about the presidential limo, golf carts and other vehicles in the collection.
Park staff took advantage of the two-year closure to make several significant improvements to the home and exhibits. A new heating and cooling system was installed in 2021 to replace the one originally installed in 1955. This new system will provide better protection for the almost 3,400 original items in the home. In addition to infrastructure, several items on exhibit received conservation or were reproduced.
The 14 dining room chairs were conserved so visitors may continue to enjoy them for years to come. Two reproduction West Point chairs joined the two original chairs in the den to complete the full set. On the sun porch, reproduction rugs now grace the floor. These reproduction rugs were made possible by the loan of the original rugs from Anne and Susan Eisenhower.
To purchase shuttle tickets or for group reservations, contact the Gettysburg Foundation ticket office at 877-874-2478 or by visiting their website, https://cart.gettysburgfoundation.org/overview/15919.
