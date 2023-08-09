stephen sanchez

Stephen Sanchez brings his baritone voice to XL Live on Nov 30. (Submitted Photo)

Harrisburg University presents Stephen Sanchez at XL Live on Nov 30, according to a university release.

With a dusty baritone as bright as an eternally lit jukebox and tattooed fingers around the fretboard of a rare guitar, Stephen Sanchez tunes into longing and love with the acuity of a tried-and-tested troubadour, yet he’s only 19-years-old, according to the release.

