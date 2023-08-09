Harrisburg University presents The Maine at XL Live on Dec. 7, at 8 p.m., according to Harrisburg University release.
Hailing from Tempe, Arizona, The Maine has matured both personally and sonically from its inception, now nearing 16 years ago, without compromising its integrity or losing its sincerity along the way, according to the release.
"Fans have had the unique opportunity to grow up alongside the band, made possible by the band’s insistence on meeting every single fan for free after each show on a tour," the release reads.
With coverage coming from the likes of Billboard, NBC, Nylon, Alt Press, CNN and more, The Maine’s ability to continuously flex their creativity and make dynamic records while maintaining their DIY mindset and keeping their authenticity has not gone unnoticed.
Over the course of their career, the band has toured and performed at festivals worldwide, including the UK’s acclaimed Reading & Leeds as well as headlining their own sold-out festival in their hometown.
"At the forefront of what they do as musicians has always been their regard for their fanbase. Whether it’s volunteering planting trees in partnership with nonprofits alongside a group of fans, hosting a 100% free tour, creating immersive concert experiences that go beyond a traditional stage show, or phoning fans who pre-ordered an album from the band, The Maine is perhaps best known for harboring a sense of community and gifting their fans the authentic feeling of belonging," the release reads.
The Maine’s ninth studio album is out. The album follows 2022’s single “Loved You A Little,” which broke into the Top 5 on the alt radio charts. The band announced the album with the release of two brand new singles “blame” and “how to exit a room” - the first of which is already climbing the radio charts.
The Maine is John O’Callaghan, Kennedy Brock, Jared Monaco, Garrett Nickelsen, and Pat Kirch.
Tickets are $39.99, and go on sale on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Ticket link and show updates available at HUpresents.live
