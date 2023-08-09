the maine

The Maine to perform at XL Live on Dec. 7. (Submitted Photo)

Harrisburg University presents The Maine at XL Live on Dec. 7, at 8 p.m., according to Harrisburg University release.

Hailing from Tempe, Arizona, The Maine has matured both personally and sonically from its inception, now nearing 16 years ago, without compromising its integrity or losing its sincerity along the way, according to the release.

