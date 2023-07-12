One of the best things about songwriting is how a painful moment can be transformed into something beautiful.
On Hanover singer/songwriter Gena Lanette’s debut extended play (EP) recording, Wings Without A Word, she does just that. The lyrics focus on a love that’s been lost, but there’s also a sense of perseverance and triumph throughout, giving the EP a sense of optimism.
Take for example the alt-country opening track “Making a Name.” This person is hurt, but doesn’t wallow in it; Lanette sings, “I want to be where you go, but I don’t want to beg you to stay/no way.” There’s clever wordplay, too. One line is really striking, “I’ve heard all this bulls*** before/opportunity knocks like a thief at the door.”
Something that can’t be ignored on Wings is how incredible a musician Lanette is, particularly on slide guitar, albeit she plays mandolin and fiddle well, too.
Wounded Bird, for instance, has fairly melancholy lyrics” “You said you never wanted to break my life apart/but I know you just love to see it go up in flames.” The way Lanette shreds so hard with the slide guitar riffs, it pairs well with the lyrics as to cause less heartbreak for the listener.
Coal Black Curtain is a stand-out track, with Lanette delivering an infectious chorus, “I want to tell you/I want to scream your name but you’re already gone.”
Speaking of screams, a listener can envision a crowd of people screaming out that line; it’s definitely an earworm. It’s also impressive arrangement-wise as well, featuring an instrumental bridge that has interplaying piano and guitar lines that reminds of the mechanics in a finely made clock, a lot of little pieces that make up one big, beautiful picture.
On the closing track “What You’re Worth,” featuring a moving fiddle solo, Lanette sings “All I want is for you to know what you mean to me/The earth spins round the sun to show what you’re worth to me.” The lyrics are vulnerable and beautiful, and all at one time or another most have been there.
Although brief, Wings Without a Word packs a ton of emotion while maintaining solid hooks. It’s exciting that this is Lanette’s debut..
How long have you been into music? What got you into songwriting?
Lanette: I’ve been playing some form of instrumental music since I was about 7 years old, and always have had a little hero-worship for songwriters.
Who are some of your influences, and how do they affect your music?
Lanette: Led Zeppelin, George Harrison, Muddy Waters, Richard Thompson, Paul Brady, David Bowie, Sandy Denny. Nods to them definitely show up in weird tunings or licks/progressions.
What were the songs on Wings Without a Word inspired by?
Lanette: Loss and love, what else is there? Guess I need to mention birds as an inspiration too. I spent a lot of time watching them and admiring their freedom and grace.
When you’re not playing music, what do you do for work?
Lanette: I do music full time, so the more business side of things, booking and recording.
How do you feel about the Gettysburg music scene?
Lanette: I love it, everyone supports each other, musicians and community both.
What are some of your favorite Gettysburg venues to play and why?
Lanette: Ploughman Cider and the Garryowen are my favorites; they are run by musicians and they are a joy to play.
