The 23rd annual History Meets the Arts (HMTA) show and sale in Gettysburg, sponsored by Lord Nelson’s Gallery and Gettysburg Custom Framing, is slated for Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9.
The show will be host to roughly 20 historical artists and authors at the Gettysburg Community Fire Department Community Room, according to a HMTA release. Show hours are Friday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free both days.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with the artists in person, see their latest works, and in some cases watch them work on their art,” the release reads.
Guests will find original paintings, art prints, books, bronze sculpture, and an assortment of contemporary 18th century period accoutrements such as powder horns, hand-forged knives, hunting bags, flintlock rifles and more, according to the release.
Some of the exhibiting painters specialize in early American historical art depicting Eastern Woodland Indians, 18th century frontiersmen and colonial period art, while others focus on Napoleonic, American Civil War, maritime and World War I and II history, the release reads.
Some of the attending artists are local to the area, including renowned NY Times best-selling author Jeff Shaara and historical painter Dale Gallon from Gettysburg, and two newcomers to the show this year, artists Bradley Schmehl and Larry Selman, from York and Franklin counties respectively, according to the release. Others come from western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and Missouri. Many of the artists have been at the HMTA since its inaugural year in 1998.
Award winning artist Robert Griffing will be back this year, exhibiting his art prints and paintings, and signing copies of his third art book, “An Amazing Journey,” containing over 130 of his paintings done in the past 10 years, according to the release.
Griffing paints the Native Americans of the Great Lakes and Eastern Woodlands. His work has been included in educational packages, TV historical documentaries, the covers of dozens of books and national magazines, and Native American museums and cultural centers, including the 2007 exhibition “Emissaries of Peace,” at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., according to the release.
Other painters at HMTA include award winning artists John Buxton, Kyle Carroll, Todd Price, Keith Rocco, Bryant and Pamela Patrick White, and David Wright. Their paintings are included in the permanent collections of the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis, Ind., the Booth Western Art museum in Georgia, in addition to being featured in numerous government buildings such as the Pentagon and State Capitals, National Park Service Visitor Centers, Colonial Williamsburg, and Mount Vernon, the release reads.
The painters will be joined by 3-D artisans including sculptor Wayne Hyde; knife maker Steve Auvenshine whose knives have been commissioned for use by lead actors in films such as “Jurassic World,” “Jumanji,” and “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”; folk artists Wayne and William Fluke; Colonial Williamsburg gunsmith Brad Fountain; bag and horn maker John Barrett; and powder horn maker Tim Sanner, the release reads.
Pink Out
History Meets the Arts is again partnering with Pink Out Inc. of Hanover, Pa., a Women’s Cancer Fund established in 2007 to provide financial assistance to women affected by cancer including breast, ovarian and cervical cancers, according to the release. Volunteers from Pink Out will be inside the entry doors to inform folks of the assistance they provide and will welcome voluntary donations.
For more information on the History Meets the Arts show, call 717-334-7950 or visit www.HistoryMeetsTheArts.com. Lord Nelson’s Gallery and Gettysburg Custom Framing are located at 17 Chambersburg St., in downtown Gettysburg.
