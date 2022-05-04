The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra (GCO) will present a concert on Sunday, May 8, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of the United Lutheran Seminary, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, as a part of the Music Gettysburg concert series, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Two soloists, a husband and wife team, pianist Grace Kim and organist Felix Hell, will join the GCO to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and the Saint Saens Symphony No. 3, the “organ symphony.”
The concert is free and open to all, and in keeping with seminary policy and CDC guidelines, masks are welcome, but not required.
Kim has been praised by the Washington Post for her performances “rich with emotional contrasts,” and “hypnotic from the first note to the last….”
Kim has performed as a chamber musician and soloist throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, and in venues such as Lincoln Center and Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
She has won prizes in numerous competitions and has also participated in many chamber music programs with other internationally noted musicians.
Her music studies took her to the Juilliard School, where she earned her masters and bachelors degrees, and to the Peabody Conservatory for her doctor of musical arts degree.
As an educator, she is on the faculty at Loyola University Maryland and Georgetown University.
Hell is no stranger to Gettysburg audiences, having performed many times under the banner of Music Gettysburg.
He has been featured in more than 1,000 concerts throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The periodical “American Organist” raved that he “sets standards that older and honored players would struggle to equal.”
Hell received accolades for his marathon performances of the complete works of J.S. Bach, involving over 250 compositions and 20 hours of performance time.
He has done this on four different occasions. He also studied at the Juilliard School of Music, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia (BM), and the Peabody Conservatory (MM, DMA), and he received Johns Hopkins University’s prestigious “Outstanding Graduate” Award.
He holds a position at Saint Peters Lutheran Church in NYC, and he is the Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at the United Lutheran Seminary, as well as adjunct professor of music at the Sunderman Conservatory, Gettysburg College.
The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1997 by Norman and Carolyn Nunamaker and has presented over 50 concerts under the banner of Music Gettysburg. One of its original objectives was to use as many local musicians as members or soloists with this fully professional ensemble. Over 25 Adams Countians have been featured soloists with the local orchestra, and esteemed groups like the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the New York Opera, and the Philadelphia Orchestra have had members perform as soloists.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. Concerts take place in the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg
For more information about this and other concerts in the schedule, call 717-339-1334, visit www.musicgettysburg.org, or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
For more information regarding the concert or the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, call 717-334-5508.
