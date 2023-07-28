4h

These girls, at left, show off the tote bags, pillows and pillowcases they made during the two-day 4-H Sewing Day Camp. Shown from left, back row are Donna Livelsberger, Hadley Holler, Glenda Miller, Tori Snyder, Charlotte Duvall, Autumn Blevins, Maddie Wantz, Cali Paulus, and Liz Fair; and front row, Claire Lawrence, Emri Dupert, Norah DeGennaro, and Vivian Shull. (Submitted Photo)

Adams County youth, ages 8-12, participated in the 2023 4-H Sewing Day Camp, held at the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg July 10-11.

The 10 participants completed several sewing projects including pillow, pillowcase, and tote bag. Youth also took the time to make a child’s knotted blanket for the Image Department at the Gettysburg Hospital.

Submitted on behalf of Darlene M. Resh, 4-H educator.

