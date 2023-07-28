Adams County youth, ages 8-12, participated in the 2023 4-H Sewing Day Camp, held at the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg July 10-11.
The 10 participants completed several sewing projects including pillow, pillowcase, and tote bag. Youth also took the time to make a child’s knotted blanket for the Image Department at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Most of the youth participating in the camp had very little to no experience in sewing. During the camp, the girls learned hand sewing skills, how to use a sewing machine, used various types of sewing notions, and successfully completed the three projects.
A special thanks to Donna Livelsberger, Elizabeth Fair, Glenda Miller, and Claire Lawrence for taking the time to share their knowledge of sewing with the participants during the two-day camp.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
Submitted on behalf of Darlene M. Resh, 4-H educator.
