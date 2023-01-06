The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Dec. 1-7, 2022.
Abbottstown
Judith Waltersdorff to Michael Waltersdorff, 610 W. King St., $235,000
Arendtsville
Kenneth Haines Jr. to Frederick Seiler, 118 Chambersburg St., $142,000
Berwick Twp.
John Greene III to Joshua Ford, 335 Brough Road, $284,900
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Suzette Ness, 235 Kinneman Road, $403,000
Butler Twp.
Walter Reed Jr. to A.B.A. Realty Holdings LLC, 2066 Biglerville Road, $325,000
Carroll Valley
Paul Moscatelli to Michael Dickensheets, 30 Robin Trail, $294,000
Sheila Hughes Krajewski Trust to Michael Stahl Jr, 20 Pinehurst Trail, $15,500
Conewago Twp.
Janna Cook to Helia Markey, 40 Skyview Circle, $224,900
PA Property Investment Solutions LLC to Emmett Jones, 328 Third St., $155,900
Cumberland Twp.
Dimitrios Ganas decd co extra to Ridge Rentals LLC, 1338 Chambersburg Road, $650,000
Kenneth Nelson to 2716 Emmitsburg Road LLC, 2706 Emmitsburg Road, $250,000
Timothy McGough to Luis Romero, 1069 Biglerville Road, $215,000
Germany Twp.
Suellen Lee to Brandon Black, 1170 Frederick Pike, $265,000
Gettysburg
Evelyn Ganas aka decd co extrs to Ridge Rentals LLC, 141 W. High St., $300,000
Dimitrios Ganas decd co extrs to Ridge Rentals LLC, 503 York St., $208,000
Evelyn Ganas aka decd co extrs to Ridge Rentals LLC, 358 York St., $268,000
Waltz Equipment Partnership to Erik Dorr, 223 Baltimore St., $675,000
Hamilton Twp.
Anne Tyler decd extr to Anthony Leo, 140 Woods Road, $225,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Randy Reamer aka decd co admrs cta to Robert Thompkins II, 180 Tapeworm Lane, $70,000
Latimore Twp.
Russell Hawk Sr. aka decd admr to Michael Tamburrino, 1700 Town Hill Road, $210,000
Littlestown
Randy Dickensheets to Aiellos Rentals LLC, 363 E. King St., $179,900
McSherrystown
William Gardner to George Peacher, 53 North St., $274,000
Menallen Twp.
William Pulig to Bear Mountain Orchards Inc., Quaker Valley Road, $878,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Virgil Love decd to Wolf Hill Properties LLC, 1053 Highland Avenue Road, $240,000
Straban Twp.
Richard Seifert to Jamie Redden, 1450 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $585,000
Timothy Christopher to Cash Now LLC, 2518 York Road, $150,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Alan Bogan, 75 Birdseye Lane, $433,257
Rosemary Sullivan to Sylvia Lanier, 41 Lively Stream Way, $539,000
Faye Swartz to WD Endeavors LLC, 1180 New Chester Road, $65,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 159 West Aster Way, $94,050.23
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 211 Lively Stream Way, $94,050.23
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 335 Lively Stream Way, $94,050.23
Travis Crouse to Kelsey Bertucco, 75 Montclair Road, $31,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Judy Ham, 310 Rustic Wood Drive, $448,055
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to John Jancuska, 306 Rustic Wood Drive, $481,168
Reading Twp.
Deborah Carr to Devin Crone, 1000 Littlestown Road, $255,000
