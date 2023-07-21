In the woods of the northeastern U.S., a strange disease is creeping through the canopies. Spreading quickly, it causes leaves and branches to wither and, in many cases, the tree to eventually die.

The arboreal ailment, beech leaf disease, currently has no known treatment or cure, putting large swaths of trees or even entire forests in jeopardy, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release. But researchers are on the case, spearheading ongoing efforts to learn more about the disease and how to combat it.

