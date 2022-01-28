Sunflowers were one of the flowering plants indigenous farmers planted near their Three Sisters gardens. This Tithonia, or Mexican Sunflower, attracts pollinators and beneficial insects to maintain a healthy community of plants.
This close-up shot of corn shows how beans twine around the corn stalks to grow into the sun. The bacteria inhabiting the beans’ roots take nitrogen from the air and turn it to nitrate, feeding both the beans and the corn.
Photo Courtesy Debby Luquette
I recently attended a lecture focusing on the use of native plants in a suburban home landscape. I was conversing with the lecturer afterwards about various uses of beneficial native trees and shrubs in suburban landscaping. When we choose to plant native trees, shrubs and perennials around homes it provides good quality food for insects, birds and small mammals, as well as healthier soil. But what else can they do for a gardening homeowner?
Natives are often less fussy about their care. They need less fertilizer, though annual applications of compost add fertility and maintain soil health. And you don’t want to apply insecticides and fungicides to them, except in the unlikely case of a severe outbreak of a pest or disease. But let’s not forget they are not completely self-maintaining. Sometimes a particular plant may like your growing conditions too much and need some management; bee balm and mountain mint are rambunctious examples in my yard.
