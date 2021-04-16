Motorists entering Gettysburg Borough from the west will no doubt notice the stately brick home with Victorian features that sits at the corner of Confederate Avenue and West Middle Street.
The Shultz House, so-called for the family who lived there during the Battle of Gettysburg, was built in 1837 by Herman Haupt, a renowned civil engineer.
Owners Andy and Charity Heaton moved in 13 years ago. At the time, they were renovating a historic home in Charles Town, W.Va., but with a growing family and career responsibilities, they started to look for something that needed a little less work.
“We didn’t have time to do extensive renovations,” Andy said. “We were looking for something old, but that had been restored.”
Charity was familiar with Gettysburg, having grown up in Chambersburg; her father was also an avid Civil War re-enactor. The Shultz House was large enough for their family and struck the right balance of history and modern upgrades, so they sold the Charles Town home and moved north.
With just three of their six children at home now, the couple is looking to downsize.
The 5,189 square-foot home boasts many upgrades, including a commercial grade stove, recently rebuilt porches and balconies and an expansive primary suite, but it has retained much of its historic charm. Flanking the home’s main hallway are murals featuring scenes including the Natural Bridge in Virginia and West Point in New York’s Hudson River Valley, and Bradbury and Bradbury wallpaper adorns the formal dining room.
Perhaps the most significant piece of history is in the exterior of the house. Haupt, the home’s original owner, served as a Union general in the Civil War but did not fight at Gettysburg. The home was witness to major fighting during the battle, and several remnants of cannon fire are preserved in the home’s brick façade.
In all, the three-story house includes six spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms, in addition to a parlor and sitting room, eat-in kitchen, library and four gas fireplaces. Wrap-around porches and several balconies provide plenty of outdoor space.
The property borders Gettysburg National Military Park land, and its location within the borough provides easy access to downtown Gettysburg as well as routes 116 and 30.
The property is listed by Sites Realty, Inc., for $859,900.
