art

The York College of Pennsylvania Galleries in Wolf Hall are featuring a solo exhibition of new work by Jeremy Tarr focused on the landscape left in the wake of late capitalism. The exhibition, “Et in Arcadia Ego,” opened on Aug. 22 and runs through Oct. 5. A closing reception will begin at 6 p.m., with an artist lecture at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 in DeMeester Recital Hall. All events are open to the public free of charge. (Submitted Photo)

The York College of Pennsylvania Galleries in Wolf Hall are featuring a solo exhibition of new work by Jeremy Tarr focused on the landscape left in the wake of late capitalism.

The exhibition, “Et in Arcadia Ego,” runs through Oct. 5. A closing reception will begin at 6 p.m., with an artist lecture at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 in DeMeester Recital Hall. All events are open to the public free of charge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.