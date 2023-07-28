mg

Take the time to visit the Demonstration Gardens at the aga center on Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at look for a buttlerfly.

This year’s Buzz, Blooms and Beyond Open House takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Demonstration Gardens, located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Join us for a fun-filled morning of activities for kids and learning for adults. Our focus is on pollinators – both the insects and the plants. In the garden, the annuals and perennials draw in the insects that help pollinate the fruits and vegetables. This allows us to have a harvest for our table.

When visiting our garden, you will not only see the plants and insects for pollination, but honeybee hives are here too! Although honeybees are not native to the Americas, they provide a needed service to us. And with the honeybee decline, the native bees are even more important to us.

Mary Ann Ryan is the consumer horticulture program coordinator. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

