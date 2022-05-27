The York County Astronomical Society, celebrating 16 years offering planetarium programs to the public, is now adding Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families to its lineup, plus Saturday evening programs for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium, according to a society release.
In June, a children’s programs, One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure, and Forward! To the Moon, are being featured. For older family members, there is Forward! To the Moon, and From Earth to the Universe.
Saturday, June 4
2 p.m., One World, One Sky
2:40 p.m., StarWatch
3:20 p.m., Forward! To the Moon
7 p.m., Forward! To the Moon
7:40 p.m., StarWatch
8:20 p.m., From Earth to the Universe
The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center at 301 E. 6th Ave., York. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. Cash and most credit and debit cards are accepted. Private show reservations are available starting at $40. Their website is AstroYork.com.
Star Watch
Additionally, the society will offer a public Starwatch at its Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, June 11, 8-10 p.m.
The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on current events and the June night sky. Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.
Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and the experts will help you.
While this event is free and open to the public, a donation will help the society to continue to bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for a notice of cancellation, or visit the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
