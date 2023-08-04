These property transfers were filed in Adams County July 6-12.
Abbottstown
Christopher McClane to Erika Gonzalez, 146 Abbotts Drive, $250,000
Berwick Twp.
David Martin to Leslie Barragan, 90F Municipal Road, $230,000
Gary Eisenhart decd co extrs to Keith Yingling, 240 High Rock Road, $410,000
SPG Capital LLC to Raina Murren, 338 Green Springs Road, $175,000
Bonneauville
Susan Miller to Lane Miller, 31 Bonniefield Circle, $175,000
Ellen Branham to Deborah Neff, 13A Hickory Ave., $154,900
Butler Twp.
Donald Bair aka to Jehna Bush, 815 Zeigler Mill Road, $620,000
Carroll Valley
Glantz Investments LLC to Laurence Langton, 58 Ranch Trail, $5,000
Milton Frech Sr. to Paul Dougherty, 36 Spring Trail, $189,900
Debora Follin to Actrue Real Estate LLC, 16 Connie Trail, $5,000
Actrue Real Estate LLC to Biesecker Family Trust, 16 Connie Trail, $5,000
Conewago Twp.
Tasha Byrd to Preston Devens, 29 Star Drive, $235,000
Michael Scwartz to Ashleigh Vonbussenius, 93 Elk Drive, $205,000
Paul Smith Jr. to Amy Ryder, 143 Linden Ave., $146,000
Lisa Brooks to Breanna Becker, 65 Dakota Drive, $251,000
Bonnie Zimmerman by guardian to Anne Canterbury, 165 Lynx Drive, $377,000
Cumberland Twp.
Alexander Riley decd extr to Francis Herring Jr., 180 Ridge Road, $188,000
Delores Swiger to Madeline Hubbard, 250 Confederate Drive, $285,000
East Berlin
Israel Showvaker to Sonia Wise, 200 Harrisburg St., $230,000
Linda Cool to Brenner Hibner, 310 Locust St., $189,900
Fairfield
Donald Weikert to Haley Bolin, 127 Franklin St., $257,000
Franklin Twp.
Katelyn Wingerd to William Smith, 335 Oak Drive, $260,000
Daniel Bell to Pete Juratovic, 50 Maple Lane, $60,000
Gettysburg
Betty Cook decd co extrs to Charles Protasio, 703 Johns Ave., $250,000
Matthew Smith to Allen Brigette, 266 E. Lincoln Ave., $325,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Todd Reamer to Shawn Eyler, 640 Iron Springs Road, $5,000
Todd Reamer to Andrew Keeney, 62 Ledge Road, $20,000
Highland Twp.
Carroll Valley Properties LLC to Phoenix Properties & Wellness LLC, 2311 Fairfield Road, $508,500
Huntington Twp.
Honest Home Solutions LLC to Michael Livelsberger, 7110 Old Harrisburg Road, $300,000
Latimore Twp.
Scott Rebert to Tia McMillen, 1850 County Line Road, $226,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Eliseo Rosiles-Malagon, 6 Wanette Ave., $185,000
Liberty Twp.
Tommy Arrowood Jr. to Charles Face Jr., 41 Hilltop Trail, $379,900
Littlestown
Vernon Shaffer aka decd extrx to Jackie Myrick, 126 Stoners Circle, $435,000
Patricia Sykes aka decd per repr to Russell Reed, 159 Colorado Ave., $206,000
Joshua Dyer to Jason Shinderman, 26 Maryland Ave., $260,000
Heritage Hills II to Ronald Delroy Bender Revocable Trust, 48 Stoners Circle, $404,815
Mt. Joy Twp.
Steven Cluck to Christina Orfe, 185 Miller Road, $118,000
Dwight Amoss to Carrie Mummert, 4219 Baltimore Pike, $400,000
New Oxford
Barry Garner to Noble Colt LLC, 325 Lincoln Way West, $185,000
Oxford Twp.
Corey Schuchart to Kathleen Flanagan, 182 Kevin Drive, $271,000
Palmer Development Group Inc. to Allison Anand, 162 Onyx Road, $132,500
Shawn Groft to Edward Emery, 3 Chinkapin Drive, $294,000
Reading Twp.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Noble Colt LLC, 1130 North Browns Dam Drive, $75,100
Teena Terry to Richard Lange, 35 Curtis Drive, $305,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to David Zabransky, 114 Gentle Slope Way, $536,688
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Michael and Linda Oshay Family Trust, 112 New Vista Way, $685,784
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Charles Hayward, 162 West Aster Way, $555,908
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, Quiet Creek Drive, $3,560,000
Susan Flowers aka to Iesha Duron-Shaff, 145 Artillery Drive, $434,900
Jeffery Ingram Jr. to Marwan Rateb, 360 Longstreet Drive, $530,000
Tyrone Twp.
Akshay Vidyarthi to Jennifer Barrick, Heidlersburg Road, $200,000
Union Twp.
Laura Justice to Allen Ecker Jr., 716B Hanover Pike, $310,000
