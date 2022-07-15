The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will offer a public Starwatch at its observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 8-10 p.m.
The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope first images.
Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.
Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory where experts stand ready to help.
While this event is free and open to the public, a donation will help to continue to bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit the group’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
