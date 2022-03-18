The South Mountain Audubon Society announced the Adams County Agricultural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg is open once again for evening meetings, according to a society release.
The society will meet Tuesday, March 22 to hear about Borneo: Land Beneath the Wind, presented by Linette Mansberger. Participants are asked to note meeting is being held on a Tuesday, rather than the traditional Monday.
Refreshments and social time will kickoff at 7 p.m. A brief business meeting, including election of officers, will start at 7:30 p.m., followed by the program, according to the release.
A room number for the meeting will be posted in the lobby area just inside the building’s front door.
This meeting is free and open to the public.
“This presentation takes us to Sabah, Malaysia in Borneo,” the release reads.
Orangutans, proboscis monkeys, hornbills, flowerpeckers, spiderhunters, flying frogs, flying lizards, giant squirrels, and giant bumblebees are just some of the amazing animals attendees will meet through the lens of amateur photographer, Mansberger, as she shares images and information from her 2019 visit to the northern area of the tropical island of Borneo in southeast Asia.
