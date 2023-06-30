These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 1-7.
Abbottstown
Ten Point Corporation to Lori Clark, 105 E. King St., $166,600
Arendtsville
ACNB Bank to Gettysburg Campus Corner Inc., 101 Main St., $309,000
Berwick Twp.
CGM Holdings LLC to Douglas Small, Kelly Road, $89,900
Carroll Valley
New to You Properties LLC to John Tousimis, 23 Walnut Trail, $5,000
Mary Degraff to Kendall Moore, 17 Warren Trail, $96,000
Acre Hub LLC to Jobe Salter Jr., 44 Eagles Trail, $10,000
Garry Albright to Kendall Moore, 5 Lakeside Trail, $29,500
Morton Foster aka to James Sinnerard, 424 Country Club Drive, $12,000
Conewago Twp.
Deborah Ernst aka to Mark Parker, 212 South Lincoln Drive, $204,900
Rita Martin to DETV LLC, 294 South St., $194,900
Scot Flanagan to ZT Auctions LLC, 85 Thomas Drive, $175,000
Craig Rainey decd admrx to Gerardo Martinez, 16 Butternut Lane, $221,000
Cumberland Twp.
John Phillips to William Patterson III, 265 Twin Lakes Drive, $435,000
Joseph Myers to Gerald Weintraub, 14 Aviary Drive, $389,900
Gettysburg Outdoors Inc. to Christopher Woodward, 2320 Fairfield Road, $895,000
Glenn Martin to Robert Hisey, 270 Kingsgate Court, $330,000
Carmen Doyle to Kaitlyn Ball, 34 Redding Lane, $237,000
John Dunlap to David Haskins, 175 Friendship Lane, $450,000
Evelyn Ganas aka decd co extrs to Rachel Flynn, 146 Hospital Road, $500,000
Whitney Myers to Samuel Richardson Jr., 84 Kestrel Drive, $511,000
Frances Atkins to Keith Soliday, 1660 Taneytown Road, $540,000
Michael Dunlap to Sergei Ismailoff, 170 Kinsey Drive, $329,900
Fairfield
Yvonne Stahley to Margaret Milburn, 27 Water St., $112,000
Franklin Twp.
Coastline Capital LLC to Applevine LLC, 1085 Winding Road, $350,000
Donald Jones aka decd extrx to Sew N Place Inc., 6215 Chambersburg Road, $363,000
Germany Twp.
Arthur Nichols Jr. to Dwight Shank, 17 Brentwood Court, $414,000
Gettysburg
Joseph Lynch Jr. to Brendan Cushing-Daniels, 90 Springs Ave., $625,000
Jonathan Taylor to Brandt Ensor, 37 N. Fourth St., $153,000
Hamilton Twp.
Stone Creek Ag Products Inc. to Sassafras Properties LLC, 820 Berlin Road, $280,000
Ryan Murphy to Jonathan Perez, 1166 Route 194 North, $464,900
Proverbs Home Buyers LLC to Joshua Wentzel, 228 Cottage Drive, $229,900
Highland Twp.
Sergei Ismailoff to David Adkins, 1916 Carrolls Tract Road, $221,900
Huntington Twp.
Leon Wonder to Patricia Phillips, 1494 Cranberry Road, $292,000
Latimore Twp.
Scott Martucci to Steven Atkinson, 266 Lake Meade Drive, $1,070,000
Liberty Twp.
Alto LLC to Travis Plume, 2 Bonnie Trail, $13,000
Littlestown
Heather Shipley aka to Colby Kephart, 99 South Gala, $180,000
Dwight Shank to Rachel Glover, 32 Constitution Court, $307,000
McSherrystown
Declaration of Revocable Living Trust known as the Groft Family Trust to Proverbs 22:1 Inc., 615 North St., $200,000
Menallen Twp.
RLH Contractors LLC to Jeffrey Hare, Bendersville-Wenksville Road, $50,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
John Willey to Mark Mahmod, 65 West Crest View Lane, $373,000
Reading Twp.
Todd Toms to Blue Harbor Rentals LLC, 386 Conewago Drive, $100,000
WBO Farm Market LLC to Daniel Keller, 5770 Carlisle Pike, $420,000
Lexington Land Developers Corporation Inc. to BRH at Hampton Heights LLC, 168 Jessica Drive, $109,990
Phyllis Snyder aka decd admstrcs to William Holland, 3494 East Berlin Road, $250,000
Straban Twp.
Philip Biesecker to Lucas Waybright, 20 Bugle Call Path, $450,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Eugene Blick, 110 Gentle Slope Way, $539,272
Carl McClintock Jr. to Susan Chieca, 173 Lively Stream Way, $489,900
Catherine Barrows to James Ostaszewski, 31 Broomsedge Lane, $415,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 338 Rustic Wood Drive, $95,390.97
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Bonnie Deibler, 295 Lively Stream Way, $571,502
