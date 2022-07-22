I have a nice little patch of common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) that has established itself right at the end of my driveway. Milkweed, of course, is the only host plant for Monarch butterflies. I like to watch it for eggs and caterpillars because even though the common variety is not the most attractive milkweed, the Monarchs seem to like it the best.

It is true that common milkweed can be a thug in the garden. It propagates itself by both stolons and seeds. (Stolons are like underground roots that snake through the soil, then surface to become a new plant.) I have let it establish itself at the end of my driveway where it is bound by the street, the asphalt driveway, and a patch of mown grass in the hopes that it will not invade my gardens.

Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.