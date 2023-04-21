mg

Hellebores, hyacinths and tulips harmonize well together. (Photo Courtesy Carolyn Black)

April is one of my favorite months of the year. The days become longer, the temperatures are typically in the 60s and 70s, and we are blessed with April showers. The birds serenade one another, and the peepers provide a chorus of chirping to welcome spring. After seeing the whites, grays, and browns of the winter months, a masterpiece of color is displayed in April. All the hard work of planting spring bulbs in the fall come to fruition when the beautiful colors of daffodils, hyacinths, allium, crocus, dwarf iris, grape hyacinths, and tulips make their appearance.

Narcissus is a genus of predominantly spring flowering perennial plants of the Amaryllis family, Amaryllidaceae. Various common names including daffodil, narcissus, and jonquil are used to describe members of this genus. Daffodils are a popular spring bulb that has many varieties and are easy to grow.

Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

