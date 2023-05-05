In drawings of gardens, children often include clouds, the sun and generalized non-descript flowers and trees. However, some objects are identifiable, such as tulips and ladybugs with their colorful red hue and round black spots.

Despite the beauty of red to humans, ladybugs rely on this color to warn predators of their toxicity and hence, not to attack. Further protection derives from the excretion of hemolymph, a foul-smelling fluid similar to blood in vertebrate animals. Also, their larvae exude alkaloids from the abdominal area, helping them to survive and become a sign of spring. Specifically, in April and May, they emerge from diapause, a period of dormancy and reduced energy levels, which began in the fall. After warming themselves, they return to the fields, gardens, meadows, orchards, and woods to be seen until October.

