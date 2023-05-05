In drawings of gardens, children often include clouds, the sun and generalized non-descript flowers and trees. However, some objects are identifiable, such as tulips and ladybugs with their colorful red hue and round black spots.
Despite the beauty of red to humans, ladybugs rely on this color to warn predators of their toxicity and hence, not to attack. Further protection derives from the excretion of hemolymph, a foul-smelling fluid similar to blood in vertebrate animals. Also, their larvae exude alkaloids from the abdominal area, helping them to survive and become a sign of spring. Specifically, in April and May, they emerge from diapause, a period of dormancy and reduced energy levels, which began in the fall. After warming themselves, they return to the fields, gardens, meadows, orchards, and woods to be seen until October.
The red color and timing of their reappearance and sightings in the garden during the summer cause a fascination with lady bugs. They have much lore surrounding them, beginning with multiple names. They are known as ladybugs in the United States and as ladybeetles and ladybirds in the United Kingdom. According to the Oxford Dictionary, the word ladybird first appeared in reference to the insect in 1674 in a glossary of southern English words, making it the oldest word for them. However, ladybeetle is a more appropriate entomological term, since they are beetles not bugs. Specifically, beetles have hardened front wings and chewing mouthparts, while bugs have partially hardened wings and sucking mouthparts.
No matter what moniker is used, the names derive from an association with the Virgin Mary, although the exact origin is unknown. According to lore, in the Middle Ages when European crops were being destroyed by insects, farmers prayed to the Virgin Mary. Then, they began to see red and black beetles in the fields eating the pests and saving the harvest. Henceforth, they were named “Our Lady’s beetles,” which eventually was shortened to Lady beetles. Another explanation offers that the insect’s red color is reminiscent of the red cape that Mary wears in many paintings; the color representing the blood of Jesus. The black spots indicate her joys and sorrows.
In many cultures, ladybugs are considered to be lucky or good omens. In fact, killing one causes bad luck and sadness, according to www.celticbug.com. Most of the lore associated with them involves fortune or the future and romance.
Specifically, the appearance of numerous flying ladybugs in the spring indicates a bountiful crop, according to British farmers. If six or fewer spots are present, a good harvest will happen; however, if seven or more spots appear, famine will be coming. American pioneers believed that it was a good omen to discover a ladybug in a log cabin in the winter. In Victorian times, the British thought that a ladybug landing on someone’s hand indicated that the person would receive new gloves. If a Belgian woman saw a ladybug crawling on her hand, she would marry in the year. When parents in Brussels counted the number of spots, they would know the number of children to be born to them. Finally, according to some Asian cultures, the ladybug comprehends human languages and interprets them for the gods.
Despite these positive portrayals and the high regard given to these beetles with their intimate relationship with humans, they have a dark side. Ladybugs prefer to eat soft-bodied and scale insects, aphids (their favorite food), fruit flies, mealy flies, mites, and whiteflies. As larvae, they consume hundreds of pests. Hungry adults can eat 50 aphids per day, and scientists believe that they devour as many as 5,000 aphids over a one-year period. If food is scarce, ladybugs will strive to survive, including eating each other. Hungry individuals will consume any soft-bodied fellow ladybeetles that they locate, such as larvae that have recently molted and adults just emerging from the pupa stage. In addition, newly hatched larvae may consume nearby eggs which contain their siblings. Females may lay infertile eggs as food for hatchlings, particularly when food is scarce.
This information refers to ladybugs in general. They exist worldwide with 6,000 species; North America hosts 450 species. Pennsylvania has native ladybugs, such as the convergent ladybeetle (Hippodamia convergens). However, it is increasingly difficult to locate any native species due to their displacement by Asian ladybugs, particularly the Multi-colored Asian Ladybug (Harmonia axyridis), which is also known as the Asian Lady Beetle, Halloween Beetle, Harlequin Ladybird and the Japanese Ladybug. They were originally released in Pennsylvania in 1979 and 1981 to control aphids; the first overwintering population was documented in fall 1993. Although they have a similar appearance to native species, they are not true ladybugs. Asian Lady beetles seek warmth during the winter and hibernate in buildings, while natives prefer debris, forests or grassy areas. They can be identified by white heads with an M or W mark, bodies that appear red to yellow in color, and with or without black spots, which vary in number, pattern and size. They are oval-shaped and measure 7mm long by 5.5mm wide, slightly larger than natives. Unfortunately, this species has become the most common ladybug look-alike in the state.
To track the status of these beetles, the Lost Ladybug project uses citizen scientists to document current sightings of ladybugs and look-alikes. In addition, it provides educational materials. Please visit the website www.lostladybug.org for identification tips and more information. Then report sightings when you are gardening.
Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Melody Kraus is A Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
