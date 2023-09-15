These property transfers were recorded in Adams County between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.
Abbottstown
Mount Olivet Assocciation of Abbottstown to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 7 E. King St., $76,500
Berwick Twp.
Brenda Myers to Stone Creek Ag Products Inc., 665 Abbottstown Pike, $225,000
Biglerville
Westley Stevens to Hunter Jones, 50 Ditzler Ave., $250,000
Roberto Santiago to Andrew York, 186 W. York St., $202,000
Bonneauville
Susan Cool to Laurie McMaster, 12 West Bonniefield Drive, $235,000
Carroll Valley
Dorothy Hussey to Amy McElhinney, 63 High Trail, $25,000
Randy Little to Dennis Denney Jr., 10 Upper Trail, $375,000
Todd Adkins to Brian Moore, 53 Skylark Trail, $12,000
Zachary Osborne to Caren Kirk, 55 Fruitwood Trail, $420,000
Rachael Hudgins aka to Joseph Maresca Jr., 15 Freedom Trail, $18,000
Conewago Twp.
Chantal Williams to Sara Andrews, 99 Galaxy Drive, $245,000
Roland Carbaugh aka decd extrx to Patrick Miller, 19 Lincoln Drive, $169,000
Genevieve Lookenbill aka decd admrx cta to David Deporter, 49 Ocelot Drive, $256,000
Arelene Neiderer aka decd co extrs to Larissa Neiderer, 42 Jacobs Road, $50,000
Cumberland Twp.
Lynn Grasmick to Isaac Hovet, 68 Winslow Court, $240,000
BR Homes LLC to Marc Mallinger, 14 Musket Drive, $295,000
Scott Ayen to Matthew Colombo, 874 Boyds School Road, $455,000
Sheryl Jackson to Ronald Gilbert, 153 Hunters Trail, $250,000
Franklin Twp.
Ricky Shultz to Fohl Farm LLC, Chambersburg Road, $2,500
Calvin Frederick Jr. decd extrx to Dominic Decker, 85 Wagner Road, $215,000
Germany Twp.
Steven Shanebrook to Michael Pritt, Saint Johns Road West, $125,000
Gettysburg
Thomas Bollander to Dominic Vari, 909 Highland Ave., $375,000
Benjamin Luley to Frank Mellace, 45 South St., $305,000
Hamilton Twp.
Patricia Sorensen Living Trust to Jeffrey Erb, 4 Home Road, $675,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Sheri Martin to Eldon Augustine, 75 Thunder Trail, $315,000
Henry Lawrence Schneider Revocable Trust to Daniel Hollenbaugh, 60 Berry Patch Lane, $424,000
Huntington Twp.
Matthew Pifer to Dennis Mummert, 1950 Cranberry Road, $651,000
Latimore Twp.
John Shutta to Matthew Delgado, 8 Barlow Drive, $409,900
Liberty Twp.
New to You Properties LLC to Douglas Laptook, 169 North Cessna Trail, $6,000
Sherry Walther to Emily Pottiger, 871 Country Club Trail, $360,000
Littlestown
Matthew Taylor to Perry Altland, 524 S. Queen St., $245,000
Roger Brinkley to Miatta Gbanya, 406 Lumber St., $232,000
Kathleen Erkert to Frances King, 147 Stoners Circle, $395,000
McSherrystown
Jesse Miller to Daniel Lawrence, 8 Squire Circle, $210,000
Nicole Bostion aka to Matthew Keating, 17 N. Third St., $180,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Michelle Peters to Gregory Malcolm, 96 Garrison Falls Drive, $650,000
John Callenbach decd extrx to Collin Corbett, 1046 Heritage Drive, $302,000
Patricia Ferguson decd extr to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 205 Longstreet Drive, $585,000
Links at Gettysburg LLC to Robert Waffle Jr., 11 Lookout Court, $140,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Hannah Kaufman aka to Eileen Fallon, 572 Hooker Drive, $294,000
Evangeline Turner to William Neiderer, 1527 Storms Store Road, $280,000
Oxford Twp.
Todd Blankenship to Emma Blankenship, 82 Katelyn Drive, $215,000
Delores Sipling to Stephanie Cimino, 542 Oxford Road, $160,000
Palmer Development Group Inc. to Edward Rothe, 236 Onyx Road, $132,500
Reading Twp.
NIG LP to Heggem Family Trust, 190 Nell Road, $463,878
Straban Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to James Puller, 39 Quiet Creek Drive, $390,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Cullen Bloodworth III, 361 Lively Stream Way, $486,565
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Frances Devore, 59 Coneflower Drive, $864,412
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Daniel Allen, 27 Quiet Creek Drive, $379,990
