mg

Indeterminate tomatoes put energy into growing up; Determinate tomatoes put energy into ripening fruit. Pictured here are indeterminate. (Photo Courtesy Mary Ann Ryan)

Tomatoes are the most popular vegetable grown in American gardens. Numerous varieties provide so many choices, and gardeners, whether first-timers or experts, eagerly plant their favorites. The consensus is that tomatoes are relatively easy to grow and provide delicious, abundant harvests. Personally, I find them more of a mystery than that.

For quite some time, I have been bothered by the fact that in some of my earlier amateur attempts at gardening I grew better tomatoes than I do now. There was never a shortage of tomatoes, and there were many summers dedicated to growing, canning and otherwise preparing them for the months ahead.

Betty Jakum is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.