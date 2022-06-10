The Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the seventh annual Bloom Festival this Saturday.
The largest Bloom Festival to date will boast 44 vendors, including delicious food, nonprofit groups, children’s activities, and, of course, bright blooms to spruce up the home or office. One vendor will even feature a “build-your-own bouquet” station with fresh-cut flowers by McKinney Station.
The event will be held on the parking lot of the Firefighters Activities Center, 33 W. Orange St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This family-friendly event has something for all ages, and will be held rain or shine.
Bloom Festival visitors can also enter their name and contact information to be drawn to win $250, courtesy of Gannon Associates Insurance. Bring your receipts from purchases made Saturday only in downtown Shippensburg to earn extra entries into the drawing.
Other events Saturday
In addition to the vendors featured during the Bloom Festival, the Coy Public Library is bringing back its Duck Derby. Ducks may be purchased up until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the library table set up at the Bloom Festival site. Ducks will be launched in the Branch Creek at 1 p.m., with the top three finishers earning cash prizes of $250, $100 and $50, respectively. Ducks are $5 for one or $20 for five, and proceeds benefit the library.
Pre-registered artists will also show their skills in the return of D.O.I.T.’s Sidewalk Chalk Contest.
The schedule is, 8-8:30 a.m., artists and art groups can check in at the tent on the sidewalk near the post office.
Artists have from 8 to 11 a.m. to create their masterpieces, and the public is welcome to view them working. An awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., with cash and prizes donated by Shippensburg businesses given to the winners. The top three artists will receive $100, $75 and $50, respectively.
Artists should bring their own chalk, design, knee pads, plastic tarp (in the event of rain), sunscreen, grid/pattern, water and camera.
The contest guidelines are:
– Only non-oil based washable chalk may be in the design. No acrylic paints, liquid pastels, oil-based pastels, hard pastels, etc. will be allowed.
– Designs must not exceed beyond the designated square. Approximate size of square will be 4-by-4-inches, and must fit in the square.
– Artist(s) may sign their work using chalk. D.O.I.T. will seal your name.
– All artwork must be appropriate for public viewing by all ages; no lewd, graphic violence, gore, nudity.
– No political messages, words or symbols intended as advertising may appear in the image or space provided.
– Digital photos will be taken; D.O.I.T. reserves the right to use photographs for marketing, promotion and publicity purposes.
– Organizers have the right to disqualify and/or remove any inappropriate art or writing as they deem necessary.
– Spaces will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
– Official judging based on a 1-5 scale on first impression, creativity, originality, skill and use of color. Decisions of the judges are final.
– Organizers are not responsible for damage or defacing of artwork.
All attempts will be made to hold the chalk art contest. In the event of inclement weather, check the D.O.I.T. Facebook page or website, https://shipdoit.org/, in case of cancellation.
For additional sidewalk chalk contest information, email contact@shipdoit.org.
In addition to the sidewalk chalk contest and Duck Derby, the Shippensburg Historical Society, 52 W. King St. next to the post office, will hold living history cooking demonstrations, house tours and a blacksmith exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Come and enjoy the return of spring at the Bloom Festival, and also visit our local merchants!” Wendy Forrester, office manager at the chamber and one of the festival’s organizers, said. “Other events being held in collaboration with the Bloom Festival are the Coy Public Library of Shippensburg’s Duck Derby and D.O.I.T. (Downtown Organizations Investing Together)’s Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, all within walking distance of the Bloom Festival. Don’t miss the historical society’s cooking demonstrations and blacksmith exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Vicky Simmel, chair of the Bloom Festival committee, said the committee is ecstatic to have such a wide array of vendors for the largest Bloom Festival to date.
“We welcome everyone to join us this year. Bring your families and come check out the events. There are so many fun activities this Saturday in Shippensburg,” she said.
