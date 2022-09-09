We purchased our present property with the best of intentions. The property was a “useless swamp land” as some of the locals informed us. But we had a vision.
We chose the style of our home based on the lay of the land. It sits on the hillside, well above the 100-year flood plain. It’s a small house, with windows to accent the view. We positioned the house to avoid the western winds. Geo-thermal heating and cooling was installed for “green friendly” and cost-efficient heating and cooling.
The guy who did our grading? Yes, he put all our topsoil back and we even discussed where our gardens would go for deeper topsoil. We had plenty of open spaces to grow a large, traditional vegetable garden, and large perennial and shrub beds. Life was good.
Our vegetable garden, beginning as a 50-by-50-foot space, is now reduced to four raised beds within a fenced area and two elevated planters on our deck. The first few years our garden was very productive. But as the critters began to find our vegetables, our harvest continued to reduce in size. As a result, we changed the way we grew vegetables.
Other plantings have developed extensively. What was once a hillside of grass 23 years ago is now an environment that supports all types of wildlife, from mammals to birds to insects. Relatively mature trees now stand tall, almost a forest, on the hillside. Large shrubs are creating an understory, and natural paths allow us to enjoy this habitat up close.
Old pictures of the property allow us to look back at how small the planting beds around the home began. Little by little, gardens were created, and the size of the gardens increased. As with any plantings, as the trees began to grow and mature, the plants below them changed.
As plants have grown, we have learned more about diversity and habitat development. Plant choices have changed. As things get shaded, they are replaced by others that tolerate the changing environment. The sun plants go into new areas of development.
Our meadow is always changing. We began with the native switchgrass, and now have introduced flowering plants such as Monarda, Rudbeckia of many species, Joe Pyeweed, Baptisia, and many more to support the pollinators from early spring through early winter.
Our focus has been to provide food and shelter for the wildlife. Over the last 25 years, we have planted hundreds of seedling trees and shrubs in the wetlands as well as uplands. Trails throughout the wooded areas and lowlands have been created for our family and friends to enjoy our surroundings and discover our fellow inhabitants, whether plant or animal life. We have successfully created a place for us and wildlife to enjoy together. We have learned so much for our ever-changing environment.
Although my husband and I have never really worked well together (our methods are quite different), we have always had the same vision and goals. While Rusty’s been focusing on the wild areas, knocking back invasive plants, creating vernal ponds, maintaining riparian buffers, I have focused on the gardens closer to our home. From the vegetable garden to the perennial and shrub beds that developed from a love of plants, our “outside” home is ever changing. Knowledge about native plants, birds, pollinating insects, butterflies, and moths has helped to create what we have today and continues to change the plant and animal life that lives with and around us.
Although our gardens are not neat and tidy, the habitat that has been created because of our natural design (I use that term loosely) is something that can be replicated on any property. Keeping notes and journaling helps us to remember what we have done, when we did it, and what the results of our changes were.
I’m confident that no matter how hard we try, nature is always one step ahead of us, and that’s OK. We need to learn from the environment, not fight it. Even with all the resources, education, and experience my husband and I share, we are always learning, and enjoying, our natural environment, both in the garden and out.
I encourage everyone to look at their gardens as an ever-changing, always learning, environment. Look around you and see what changes you can make to your property, whether big or small, that will impact the critters and plant life around you.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Wellness in the Garden: Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us for a morning of movement in the garden. We will learn the best ways to move as we garden and learn about the plants and insects that keep us and our gardens healthy. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/wellness-in-the-garden.
