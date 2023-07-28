These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 29-July 5.
Arendtsville
Joyce Eicholtz decd extrs to Wyatt Grim, 31 N. High St., $260,000
Biglerville
Rice Avenue LLC to LSW Realty LLC, 15 Rice Ave., $205,000
Bonneauville
Rosalia Storm decd co extrs to Gregory Harris, 30 Locust St., $260,000
Butler Twp.
Shirley Wade to Deborah Regelman, 190 Bull Valley Road, $225,000
Carroll Valley
Christopher Sherman to Woodhaven Homes LLC, 46 Ski Run Trail, $70,000
Conewago Twp.
Lori Shaffer to Dennis Wyatt Jr., 236 Johnathon Drive, $285,000
Richard Lee aka to Brad Kable, 37 Sycamore Lane, $210,000
Jonathan Lau to Carisa Hardin, 4 Derby Drive, $400,000
Cumberland Twp.
Brendan Cushing-Daniels to Justin George, 105 Palace Drive, $486,000
Joseph Myers to Michael Mazaika, 5 Swift Court, $399,189
Earl Little to Matthew Smith, 26 Friendship Lane, $415,000
Michael Hisey to Joseph Dick, 72 Lake View Drive, $378,000
Randall Inskip to Shadowtree LP, 1695 Biglerville Road, $700,000
Dorothy Joyce Westall Revocable Living Trust to Denine Townsend, 34 Regiment Drive, $359,900
Fairfield
D&B Land Group LLC to Thomas Skowron, 201 E. Main St., $320,000
Germany Twp.
Shane Guilday to Stephen Briggs, 79 Quail Court, $585,000
Gettysburg
Sandra W. Flynn Revocable Trust to Jane Orlando, 660 Red Patch Ave., $206,000
Geoffrey Baskerville to Harry Stokes, 211 N. Washington St., $175,000
Hamilton Twp.
Jay Czap to Maryann Fiorentino-Dishuk, 135 Hunters Circle, $360,000
Mary Frey to Nathan Hoff, 1004 Route 194 North, $410,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Virginia Rosenberry decd extrx to Roger Parker, 4256 Fairfield Road, $145,000
Latimore Twp.
William Wagner to Eric Penrod, 70 Ju-Dan Court, $529,900
Thomas Herstek to Troy Pinkas, 1567 Latimore Valley Road, $300,000
Menallen Twp.
John Forsythe by sheriff to Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007 TC1, 584 Aspers-Bendersville Road, $42,000
Michael Johnson to Jamie Garretson, 95 Gablers Road, $299,500
Mt. Joy Twp.
Timothy Brown decd extr to Linda Becker, 237 Hickory Road, $250,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Leeann Baird to Tyler Strickland, 120 Cannon Lane, $214,000
Oxford Twp.
Harry McKean to Christopher Sherman, 871 Poplar Road, $84,500
Ronnie Brown to Jason Metzler, 420 Oxford Road, $265,000
Reading Twp.
Ricky Foye to Mary Kyle, 50 Longstreet Drive, $301,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Wanda Allis, 168 West Aster Way, $696,971
Union Twp.
Eugene Beatty to Daniel Beatty, 138 Wheaton Drive, $250,000
