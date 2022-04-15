Did you ever wonder why it is so important to use only research-based recipes in home canning? Participants in Penn State Extension home canning classes frequently tell educators they have been canning with a family or friend’s favorite recipes, recipes found somewhere online, from various cookbooks, or make up their own recipes. This article will explain why these recipe sources are unsafe by describing the food safety science behind research-based home canning recipes and will show how you can use or adapt your favorite recipes for safe home canning.
Research-based safe home canning recipes that Extension can recommend have been tested at a University Extension or United States of Agriculture laboratory. During testing, researchers standardize the recipe, including measurements of all ingredients, size of the jars, measurements of the pH, time, temperature, and pressure. Other factors that food scientists measure for safe home canning recipes are water activity (how much water the food contains), how well the heat penetrates the jar, the thickness of the food product, size of the food pieces, raw and hot pack methods, canning under various altitudes, and amount of headspace (measurement of the distance between the food and rim of the jar). These factors interact to affect the final temperature and time needed inside the jar to reach levels to kill pathogenic (foodborne illness-causing) bacteria and bacterial spores.
Cooking temperatures of 180-212 degrees F destroy most bacteria, mold, and yeast that can cause spoilage and potential foodborne illness. These temperatures will also inactivate enzymes in the food that negatively change color, texture, flavor, and nutritional value. However, to kill bacterial spores, such as the potentially deadly Clostridium botulinum, home-canned low acid foods (pH> 4.6) such as most vegetables (unless pickled or acidified tomatoes), meats, and poultry, and combinations with these foods, must reach 240 degrees F. The only way to raise the temperature to 240 degrees F or above is under pressure.
This safe home canning recipe research can only be conducted in a lab with special equipment and trained food scientists. However, how can you safely home can one of your non-research tested recipes? Find a USDA or University Extension recipe that is very similar and use it. For example, many people have a family favorite spaghetti sauce recipe. Penn State Extension’s ‘Let’s Preserve Tomatoes’ has several spaghetti sauce recipes, so find one that is similar. Next, if you have other ingredients in your recipe that are not in the research-tested recipe, add them only when you are ready to cook and serve the spaghetti sauce, such as added vegetables or herbs. Note, you cannot alter a research-tested home food preservation recipe unless it specifically states you can. The exception is for salt; you can change the amount as it is not used for preservation, simply for taste.
So, now you know a little more about the science behind safe home canning and using only research-tested recipes that will help keep you and your family safe. To find out more about safe home canning procedures and recipes, visit Penn State Extension’s website and ‘Let’s Preserve’ series at https://extension.psu.edu/lets-preserve.
Upcoming webinars, events
Penn State Extension is pleased to continue to provide quality education via a wide variety of webinars and recordings. If you have difficulty registering online for any of these live webinars, please contact Penn State Extension’s customer service team at 877-345-0691. Most of these webinars will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time, as well. Continue to search our website: extension.psu.edu for the latest offerings.
Herbs from Garden to Kitchen, an informal workshop with the Master Gardeners’ herb experts, Saturday, April 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Ag Heritage Center, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, lower-level meeting room 7/8. This class is currently full; you can visit https://extension.psu.edu/herbs-from-garden-to-kitchen for more information and to be added to the wait list if there are any cancellations. Participants will learn about different types of herbs, including when and how to harvest them from the garden for use in culinary dishes, how to include herbs in the landscape, and how to preserve them.
The Garden Hotline starts for the season Monday, April 25 and will continue through September 30. Master Gardeners will be available at the Extension office, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, to assist you with your home garden questions on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. except on those holidays when the office is closed (Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day). Call 717-263-9226, e-mail franklinmg@psu.edu, or stop in the Extension office for help with your garden problems. You may bring in samples of plants and insects for identification, diagnosis, and recommendations.
Master Gardener Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, located along the stream at the Extension office and Ag Heritage Center, 181-185 Franklin Farm Lane. The Master Gardeners are excited to host the Plant Sale after a two-year hiatus and to share their gardening expertise with Plant Sale customers. Plants available for very reasonable prices include greenhouse-grown annual flowers, herbs, tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables, including heirloom and unusual varieties, as well as perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, and trees. New this year, “plug” plants, small perennials good for mass planting and drifts, will be available, including some great late-season bloomers for pollinators. Also new this year, we will be accepting Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards, along with cash and check, for payment. Proceeds from the Plant Sale support Master Gardener educational outreach activities in Franklin County. Bring your gardening questions, and get information about plants and planting from friendly, knowledgeable Penn State Master Gardener volunteers.
