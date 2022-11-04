These property transfers were filed in Adams County Sept. 22-28.
Abbottstown
Helen Lawrence to Frank Giallonardo, 287 Brough Road, $374,900
Berwick Twp.
Kin Lam to Laralisa Hovland, Abbottstown Pike, $325,000
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Paul Davis, 272 Piedmont Way, $386,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Tonya Franklin, 26 Vintage Lane, $395,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Denise Bissoon, 187 Greensprings Road, $415,900
Bonneauville
Steven Gebhart to Collin Fannin aka, 118 Maple St., $440,000
Butler Twp.
Ruth Dentler to Randy Dettinburn, Biglerville Road, $57,000
James Lady to Ivan Fisher, 165 Old Carlisle Road, $825,000
John Stull to Robert Kelly III, 580 Oak Hill Road, $175,000
Carroll Valley
Douglas Browning to Scott Browning, 82 Mile Trail, $248,000
Xiaochun Li to James Stith, 9 Tiger Trail, $28,000
Conewago Twp.
GSMPS Mortgage Loan Trust 2006 RP1 to BC Enterprise Solutions Ltd., 330 Linden Ave., $30,888
Ten Point Corporation to Alyson Groft, 29 Hemlock Drive, $235,000
Cumberland Twp.
Gregory Smith to William Martin, 1400 Mummasburg Road, $1,175,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Stephanie Mizell, 72 River Road, $406,490
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Eugene Baxter Jr., 150 River Road, $305,990
Franklin Twp.
Patsy Moritz to Shane Stambaugh, 285 Sunset Road, $137,200
Troy Culp to Joseph Wright, 187 High St., $60,000
Kenneth Hawbaker Jr. aka decd extr to Robin Hinchey, 968 Orrtanna Road, $130,000
Freedom Twp.
Charles Comer aka to Howard Gregory, 190 Boyle Road, $234,000
Gettysburg
Kane Family Trust to Vincent Bruinsma, 64 E. Stevens St., $232,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Stacy Croston, 1195A Old Waynesboro Road, $255,000
Liberty Twp.
Allen Beckett to Dustin Alexander, Elk Run Trail, $125,000
Littlestown
David Herman to Warren Koontz, 152 Lumber St., $65,000
Earle Cummings decd extrx to Michael Vanscyoc, 413 W. King St., $270,000
Ashley Ell aka to Jacob Kondrasuk, 327 N. Queen St., $150,000
Menallen Twp.
Shane Duryea to Jason Bange, 56 Norris Road, $37,000
Bradley Faircloth to Brady Barry, 999D Brysonia-Wenksville Road, $168,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
David Dematteis to Paul Dirienzo, 4 Penn Court, $535,000
New Oxford
Daniel Caban to Andrew Becker, 303 Lincoln Way East, $169,000
Myron Warren decd per repr to Berlin Rentals LLC, 221 Carlisle St., $216,000
Oxford Twp.
Kenneth Smith to Shelby Smith, 55 Christopher Lee Drive, $322,500
Jeremy King to Shawn Groft, 15 Shamrock Lane, $720,000
Muhamed Smajic to Petion Louissaint, 40 Curtis Drive, $291,000
Reading Twp.
Holly Miller to Brittany Lorrin, 2281 Germany Road, $340,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Jeffrey Blumenfeld, 12 Heather Lane, $465,150
Victor Lua to Steven Hardy II, 755 Hoover School Road, $270,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Vicki Carter, 49 Buttonbush Lane, $398,790
U.S. Home LLC to Sharon Heller, 58 Rustic Wood Drive, $399,690
U.S. Home LLC to William Schmitz, 43 Buttonbush Lane, $428,205
U.S. Home LLC to Joyce Jung, 37 Buttonbush Lane, $379,715
U.S. Home LLC to Robert Kingston, 55 Buttonbush Lane, $420,065
U.S Home LLC to Kenneth Warwick, 54 Rustic Wood Drive, $396,690
Streeter California Associates to Michael Sracic, Rentzel Road, $475,000
Hulcher Services Inc. to Steven Shelley Jr., 55 New Chester Road, $465,300
Robert Macks to Michael Kelly, 286 Thomas Drive, $295,000
Robert McKee to Melvin Glass, 140 Montclair Road, $309,000
Denita Simmons Revocable Trust to Myron Waclawiw, 56 Lively Stream Way, $620,000
Tyrone Twp.
Charles Lobaugh to Robin Wolf, 775 Funt Road, $68,000
Awakened Properties LLC to Matthew Fortney, 1991 Heidlersburg Road, $462,900
Union Twp.
Stanley Walters to Timothy Miller, 867 Bollinger Road, $442,000
Kerstetter LLC to Charles Curry, 630 Mehring Road, $301,500
