According to the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as of 2018, all restaurant chains with 20 or more U.S. locations have been required to post calorie information alongside the menu item’s price. New research by Joshua Petimar and team in the 2021 article “Changes in the calorie and nutrient content of purchased fast food meals after calorie menu labeling: A natural experiment,” in the Public Library of Science (PLOS) Medicine journal has shown consumers have cut calories purchased by 4-6% since the labeling. However, the 2021 article, “Changes in calorie content of menu items at large chain restaurants after implementation of calorie labels” by Anna Grummon and other researchers in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open found that only new menu items are lower in calories, by an average of 25%, or 113 calories. It seems restaurants have not responded by reducing the calories of pre-existing foods.
If you eat out often, choosing new menu items can be one smart option to control calories. However, if you are looking to maintain or lose weight, it can be challenging to maintain a healthy eating pattern when eating out often. Just like the money in your bank account, there is a finite amount of calories you should consume each day. In general, eating more than this amount over time will cause weight gain. How do you know how many calories is a realistic goal to consume? And how does that relate to the entrée or sandwich calories posted on menus?
One quick, easy, free calorie and diet assessment tool is the MyPlate Plan from the United States Department of Agriculture https://www.myplate.gov/myplate-plan. After entering your age, sex, height, weight, and activity level, your individualized meal plan with calories and daily recommended amounts can be downloaded. Tips for each food group are provided with daily limits for added sugars, sodium, and saturated fat. You can also download the MyPlate app, and many other apps can help you track calorie information as well.
Let’s look at some examples from the MyPlate Plan. A 60-year-old moderately active woman (5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds) needs 2,000 calories for weight maintenance, or 1,500-1,600 to lose approximately 1 pound per week. The same size 30-year-old active woman will need 2,400 calories, and a 40-year-old inactive male (6 feet, 176 pounds) will need 2,600 calories. Divide the total calories required roughly by one-third for lunch or dinner. This calorie pattern allows for fewer calories at breakfast and a 200-300 calorie snack. Someone requiring 2,000 calories would need to order approximately 600 calories per meal or 800-900 calories per meal for 2,600 calories daily to stay within their calorie goals.
If you want to lose weight, one method would be to select 100-200 fewer calories per meal. This slightly lower intake may be easier to manage and follow over time. Selecting more fruits and non-starchy vegetables fills your plate and stomach with fewer but more filling calories. If saturated fat levels are listed, limit saturated fats to 7-10 grams per meal for 2,000-2,600 calories.
Other tips for eating out include:
• Check online menus before ordering. Reviewing menus ahead of time will help you plan and choose a meal to meet your calorie goals.
• If fruits and non-starchy vegetables are limited, especially with fast foods and “meal deals,” ask if there are any substitutions. Most restaurants have applesauce and offer a variety of salads.
• Meals can often be over 2,000 calories and a sandwich over 1,000 calories. In this case, ask for a carton with your meal, and package up half before eating to take home.
• Plan to share your meal with a friend; the calories and cost are halved.
Contact a registered dietitian for a more individualized meal plan to meet your weight loss or other nutrition and health goals. Your medical provider can refer you to one. Penn State Extension also has a variety of articles, programs, and online classes that include meal planning, healthy food preparation, and setting and maintaining your health goals.
