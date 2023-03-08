mg

Native plants can create biodiversity in a suburban setting. (Photo Courtesy Barb Mrgich)

When I was a child, I was quite the “tomboy.” I lived on a farm, and my favorite playground was the woods, climbing trees, building forts, and exploring. To me all insects were bugs, simply an annoyance and something to be ignored, sometimes feared, but mostly stepped on, squashed, or annihilated in any way possible. The same went for living microbes in the soil. Dirt was dirt.

No one ever taught me that lots of those creepy crawlies were important to the health of our planet. No one ever taught me how fascinating an insect’s life can be if you just take time to observe and pay attention. No one ever taught me that if all insects were to disappear from the earth, the earth could not exist. I was a smart kid, an “outdoors” person, a fledgling gardener, and a college graduate, but No one ever taught me these things, not my parents, my high school or college science teachers, the Girl Scouts, or even the Master Gardener Training Sessions at that time.

Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

