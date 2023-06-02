barn

The Historic Round Barn & Farm Market, operated by family-based Knouse Fruitlands at 298 Cashtown Road, recently received a new synthetic slate roof. (Submitted Photo)

One of Adams County’s most-recognized and unique landmarks, the Historic Round Barn & Farm Market operated by Knouse Fruitlands boasts a new, engineered-to-look-original roof, thanks in part to a low-interest loan facilitated by the Adams Economic Alliance and the state’s Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to an Adams Economic Alliance release.

“It’s thrilling to see any Adams County small business housed under a new roof, but the Historic Round Barn is unlike any other small business we’ve assisted over the years. This new roof ensures the continuation of the Knouse family’s fourth-generation agribusiness, as well as the preservation of a beloved community icon and historic structure,” said Kaycee Kemper, alliance vice president.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.