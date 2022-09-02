These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 4-10.
Abbottstown
Patrick Bolan to German Gil, 177 S. Queen St., $185,000
Arendtsville
Dori Tillett to SPG Capital LLC, 16 N. High St., $105,000
Berwick Twp.
Joseph Topper to Honest Home Solutions LLC, 780 Abbottstown Pike, $20,000
Honest Home Solutions LLC to Hersh Enterprises LLC, 780 Abbottstown Pike, $40,000
Essa Leese aka decd co extrcs to David Siperko, 795 Abbottstown Pike, $320,000
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Richard Stover III, 260 Piedmont Way, $395,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to William Miller, 82 Ledger Drive, $326,900
Bonneauville
Rebecca Martin aka to BC Enterprise Solutions Ltd., 23 W. Hanover St., $129,000
Butler Twp.
GAM Properties LLC to Conewago Properties LLC, 3440 Biglerville Road, $400,000
Amos Stoltzfus to BA Commercial Properties LLC, 3460 Biglerville Road, $1,700,000
Carroll Valley
McIntyre Family 1995 Revocable Trust to David Boutin, 58 Bluebird Trail, $6,500
Frank Glacken aka to Morgan Percy, 39 Mason Dixon Trail, $10,000
Joseph Sinchak Jr. to David Drees, 35 Mountain View Trail, $270,000
Jeffery Stern to Michael Weathers, 69 Eagles Trail, $300,000
Conewago Twp.
Hanover Community Church to York Rd. Investments LLC, Centennial Road, $341,500
Patrick McCormac to Brianna Campbell, 111 Barley Circle, $400,000
Jonathan Elmo to Roger Chenoweth III, 237 Barley Circle, $410,000
Roger Chenoweth III to Taylor Nace, 97 Dakota Drive, $312,000
Cumberland Twp.
Adams Electric Cooperative Inc. to Jenna Ketterman, 1320 Biglerville Road, $355,350
David Conn to Alexander Sewell, 940 Boyds School Road, $499,000
East Berlin
Betsy Yeaple to Dmytro Roman, 127 Aspen Drive, $290,000
Franklin Twp.
JDR Unlimited Property Group LLC to Samuel Topper, 1865 Hilltown Road, $210,000
Chester Browning to Adam Jameson, 6790 Chambersburg Road, $325,000
Zachary Lewis to Bruce Dodd, 121 Orrtanna Road, $173,000
Shirley Wagner to Matthew McKinsey, 2564 Mummasburg Road, $129,500
Gettysburg
Ralph Dolheimer to Tracy Lynn LLC, 110 York St., $275,000
Mary Stewart decd co extrcs to David Lingg, 706 W. Middle St., $246,000
Evelyn Walker to Roberta Pratt, 849 Sunset Ave., $272,500
Charles Ziegler House LLC to Xiaohong Doughty, 69 W. Middle St., $267,500
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to B. Elite Properties LLC, 157 N. Stratton St., $295,500
Hamilton Twp.
Franklin Klinger by guardian to Wesley Miller, 33 North Pheasant Way, $179,000
Karen Foerster to Joshua Shellehamer, 110 Dogwood Court, $215,000
Latimore Twp.
Noreen Cico to John Shutta, 8 Barlow Drive, $160,000
Sherry Moschella to Kenneth Bogue, 297 Lake Meade Drive, $205,000
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Cindy Reigart, 307 Latimore Valley Road, $92,000
Littlestown
Veterans of Foreign Wars Mason and Dixon Memorial Post 6954 to Calderone Group LLC, 11 W. King St., $250,000
Wendy Burt aka to Robert Covert, 346 Lafayette Drive, $385,000
McSherrystown
Michelle Rineman to Alexandra Redding, 322 Fairview Ave., $250,000
Menallen Twp.
Applewood Group LLC to Carlos Aviles, 90 McIntosh Lane, $488,122
Mt. Joy Twp.
Francis Hartlaub Jr. to Isaac Lapp, 4154 Baltimore Pike, $495,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Andrew Orndorff to Randy Myers, 2582 Centennial Road, $16,000
Oxford Twp.
Oxford Pointe LLC to Brian Wise, 136 Oxford Blvd., $435,400
Reading Twp.
Charles Clifton to Raymond Wagner, 8 Hill Drive, $239,000
Byron Wates III to Christopher Mitchell, 366 Lake Meade Drive, $535,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Timothy Kelly, 13 Heather Lane, $508,103
Marcy Brenner to Richard Yantis and Nancy Yantis Revocable Living Trust, 99 Lake Meade Drive, $250,000
Straban Twp.
Mary Johnson decd extrx to Alan Weaner, 2070 Old Harrisburg Road, $130,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Charles Leyhe, 368 Lively Stream Way, $629,857
Bungalow Series III Trust to Noble Colt LLC, 1320 Granite Station Road, $83,600
