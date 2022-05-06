These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 7-13.
Berwick Twp.
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to William Comer, 180 Vintage Lane, $388,900
Butler Twp.
Kenneth J. Redding Revocable Living Trust to Troy High, 750 Heidlersburg Road, $153,000
Belco Community Credit Union to Jacob Smith, 3015 Table Rock Road, $115,000
Carroll Valley
Allen Beckett to Steven Semiatin, 61 Toms Creek Trail, $9,000
Evelyn Diehl to Bartholomew Hogan, 86 Toms Creek Trail, $5,000
Michael Billek to Dawson Sanders, 23 Klein Way, $225,000
Paul Kellett to John Berger, 11 Elizabeth Trail, $35,000
Nathan Ray to Joseph Nunemaker, 23 Ringneck Trail, $256,500
Conewago Twp.
Carlton Deardorff III to James Beck, 55 Pleasant View Drive, $204,000
Richard Hoffnagle to John Rogers, 191 Panther Drive, $324,900
Cumberland Twp.
Jeffry Rice to Jessica Kutz, 145 Woodcrest Drive, $285,500
Joseph Myers to Wheeler Family Revocable Trust, 17 Pintail Court, $371,152
Leonardo Marinelli to Larry Brust, 1075 Biglerville Road, $285,000
Fairfield
Barbara Heffner to Ricardo Amaya Villalobos, 23 Hillview Court, $230,000
Candice Walter to Proverbs 22:1 Inc., 112 W. Main St., $275,000
Franklin Twp.
James Norman Wagner by sheriff to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 498 Buchanan Valley Road, $71,000
Germany Twp.
Holly Sutphin to Moore Family Builders LLC, 55 Matthew Court, $50,000
Gettysburg
Vrmtg Asset Trust to 240 242 Chambersburg LLC, 240 Chambersburg St., $128,625
Dorothy Nunemaker aka decd extrx to Troy Nunemaker, 168 York St., $125,000
John Newbold to Elizabeth Greene, 98 Sunset Ave., $302,000
Latimore Twp.
Nathan Johnston to William Richard Helfrich, 235 Lake Meade Drive, $361,511
Melvin Schandelmeier to Isaac White, 1845 Braggtown Road, $200,000
Liberty Twp.
John Polvinale Sr. to Timothy Eichhorn, Orchard Road, $160,000
Littlestown
Cheryl Betts to Jeffrey John Alisauckas, 119 Janet Trail, $390,000
McSherrystown
Carissa Tierney to Katlyn Seibert, 34 Squire Circle, $190,000
Helen Ports to Rigoberto Tula-Cinto, 620 Delone Ave., $200,000
Menallen Twp.
Steven Showers to Ernest Marcum, Big Hill Road, $185,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D R Horton Inc New Jersey to Gary Parsons, 5 Cooper Lane, $427,990
Mark Kitzinger to Cody Moliterno, 745 Rock Creek Ford Road, $538,000
Wesley Pastick to Habib Habib, 15 Laurel Hill Ct., $550,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Michelle Johnson aka to Travis Martin, 613 Heritage Drive, $310,000
Wayne Beaver to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, 546 Grant Drive, $58,000
Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Doug Mayblum, no address listed, $79,900
Kacey Revere to Bradley Hoover Jr., 301 Centennial Road, $325,000
Brenda O’Conner aka to Larry Legore, 30 Spook Lane, $100,000
Reading Twp.
Robert Kittredge aka decd extrx to Grace Natalie Witte, 75 Longstreet Drive, $290,000
Douglas Lehigh to Elizabeth Mary Mitchell, 3 Bragg Drive, $285,000
Joyce Snyder decd extrx to Kevin Holtzinger, 1441 East Berlin Road, $275,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Thomas Ray Pegram, 90 Rustic Wood Drive, $375,190
U.S. Home LLC to Ralph Petersen, 99 Rustic Wood Drive, $395,990
U.S. Home LLC to Macvicar Family Trust, 95 Rustic Wood Drive, $404,590
U.S. Home LLC to Mark Anthony Vendemia, 86 Rustic Wood Drive, $333,590
Mark Eric Norris to Ana Norris, 1063 Pickett Drive, $25,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Price House Trust, 137 Rustic Wood Drive, $718,532
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, 233 Rustic Wood Drive, $137,007
Union Twp.
William Joseph Comer to Carolyn Marie O’Connor, 14 Cherry Valley Road, $565,000
Donald Hostetter to Timothy Johnson, 4749 Hanover Road, $540,000
