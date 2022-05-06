These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 7-13.

Berwick Twp.

LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to William Comer, 180 Vintage Lane, $388,900

Butler Twp.

Kenneth J. Redding Revocable Living Trust to Troy High, 750 Heidlersburg Road, $153,000

Belco Community Credit Union to Jacob Smith, 3015 Table Rock Road, $115,000

Carroll Valley

Allen Beckett to Steven Semiatin, 61 Toms Creek Trail, $9,000

Evelyn Diehl to Bartholomew Hogan, 86 Toms Creek Trail, $5,000

Michael Billek to Dawson Sanders, 23 Klein Way, $225,000

Paul Kellett to John Berger, 11 Elizabeth Trail, $35,000

Nathan Ray to Joseph Nunemaker, 23 Ringneck Trail, $256,500

Conewago Twp.

Carlton Deardorff III to James Beck, 55 Pleasant View Drive, $204,000

Richard Hoffnagle to John Rogers, 191 Panther Drive, $324,900

Cumberland Twp.

Jeffry Rice to Jessica Kutz, 145 Woodcrest Drive, $285,500

Joseph Myers to Wheeler Family Revocable Trust, 17 Pintail Court, $371,152

Leonardo Marinelli to Larry Brust, 1075 Biglerville Road, $285,000

Fairfield

Barbara Heffner to Ricardo Amaya Villalobos, 23 Hillview Court, $230,000

Candice Walter to Proverbs 22:1 Inc., 112 W. Main St., $275,000

Franklin Twp.

James Norman Wagner by sheriff to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 498 Buchanan Valley Road, $71,000

Germany Twp.

Holly Sutphin to Moore Family Builders LLC, 55 Matthew Court, $50,000

Gettysburg

Vrmtg Asset Trust to 240 242 Chambersburg LLC, 240 Chambersburg St., $128,625

Dorothy Nunemaker aka decd extrx to Troy Nunemaker, 168 York St., $125,000

John Newbold to Elizabeth Greene, 98 Sunset Ave., $302,000

Latimore Twp.

Nathan Johnston to William Richard Helfrich, 235 Lake Meade Drive, $361,511

Melvin Schandelmeier to Isaac White, 1845 Braggtown Road, $200,000

Liberty Twp.

John Polvinale Sr. to Timothy Eichhorn, Orchard Road, $160,000

Littlestown

Cheryl Betts to Jeffrey John Alisauckas, 119 Janet Trail, $390,000

McSherrystown

Carissa Tierney to Katlyn Seibert, 34 Squire Circle, $190,000

Helen Ports to Rigoberto Tula-Cinto, 620 Delone Ave., $200,000

Menallen Twp.

Steven Showers to Ernest Marcum, Big Hill Road, $185,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

D R Horton Inc New Jersey to Gary Parsons, 5 Cooper Lane, $427,990

Mark Kitzinger to Cody Moliterno, 745 Rock Creek Ford Road, $538,000

Wesley Pastick to Habib Habib, 15 Laurel Hill Ct., $550,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Michelle Johnson aka to Travis Martin, 613 Heritage Drive, $310,000

Wayne Beaver to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, 546 Grant Drive, $58,000

Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Doug Mayblum, no address listed, $79,900

Kacey Revere to Bradley Hoover Jr., 301 Centennial Road, $325,000

Brenda O’Conner aka to Larry Legore, 30 Spook Lane, $100,000

Reading Twp.

Robert Kittredge aka decd extrx to Grace Natalie Witte, 75 Longstreet Drive, $290,000

Douglas Lehigh to Elizabeth Mary Mitchell, 3 Bragg Drive, $285,000

Joyce Snyder decd extrx to Kevin Holtzinger, 1441 East Berlin Road, $275,000

Straban Twp.

U.S. Home LLC to Thomas Ray Pegram, 90 Rustic Wood Drive, $375,190

U.S. Home LLC to Ralph Petersen, 99 Rustic Wood Drive, $395,990

U.S. Home LLC to Macvicar Family Trust, 95 Rustic Wood Drive, $404,590

U.S. Home LLC to Mark Anthony Vendemia, 86 Rustic Wood Drive, $333,590

Mark Eric Norris to Ana Norris, 1063 Pickett Drive, $25,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Price House Trust, 137 Rustic Wood Drive, $718,532

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, 233 Rustic Wood Drive, $137,007

Union Twp.

William Joseph Comer to Carolyn Marie O’Connor, 14 Cherry Valley Road, $565,000

Donald Hostetter to Timothy Johnson, 4749 Hanover Road, $540,000

