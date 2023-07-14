lgc

Present Littlestown Area Garden Club officers are, from left, front, Pat Higgs, president; Sharon Rehrer, secretary; Joanne Baylis, treasurer; and Marann Jones, vice president. (Submitted Photo)

Current members recently gathered to celebrate the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Littlestown Area Garden Club.

The club was formed in 1973 with about 12 original members from Northern Carroll County, Maryland, and Littlestown. According to early club member Peggy Glick, the club was evenly divided with gardeners from both areas. It became affiliated with District IV of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania in 1975.

