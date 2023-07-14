Current members recently gathered to celebrate the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Littlestown Area Garden Club.
The club was formed in 1973 with about 12 original members from Northern Carroll County, Maryland, and Littlestown. According to early club member Peggy Glick, the club was evenly divided with gardeners from both areas. It became affiliated with District IV of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania in 1975.
Originally named the Carroll Adams Garden Club, it was inspired and headed up by one Hildah Arter. Described by Glick as indomitable, she noted Hildah was a real trailblazer, a conservationist and Littlestown’s answer to renowned environmentalist Rachel Carson.
She was a retired teacher who generously shared her love and knowledge of gardening. At meetings held in her home, club members learned many aspects of growing flowers, sometimes local ones that had grown for years in early gardens. Glick recalled making terrariums and unique vessels using clay dug from local stream banks.
“Hildah knew so much about the nature that grew near where she lived,” she recalled. Club members also participated in Littlestown’s Good Ole Days festivities, events at the Union Mill Homestead, a Christmas Greens Sale, children’s events and local flower shows.
Today the Littlestown Area Garden Club has almost 50 active members participating in ongoing civic improvements, community projects and community donations. The club makes yearly monetary donations to several organizations including the Littlestown FFA, Friends of the Library, the SPCA, and the Littlestown Municipal Band, among others.
During the annual Good Ole Days in August, club members provide plants for sale at more than reasonable prices to encourage all to become involved in gardening. Flowers are planted and maintained at the library and senior center. Beautiful holiday greens are crafted by club members into wreaths, swags and arrangements during this, the club’s major fundraiser in December. Finally, it promotes the study of horticulture through shared knowledge and practical experience at club meetings.
Of special note, in 2013 the Littlestown Area Garden Club initiated the dedication of the Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker at the Littlestown History Plaza. The memorial is dedicated in honor of all Littlestown veterans who fought, died and continue to serve to keep our country free.
During its 50 years in Littlestown, the club has maintained its commitment to its mission to stimulate an interest in better gardening, promote the knowledge of horticulture, advance community beautification and aid in the protection and conservation of the local environment.
As Pat Higgs, today’s garden club president says, “We can only hope Hildah Arter would be proud of our efforts.”
