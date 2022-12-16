If you were to view a graph of home values since the 1980s in Adams County, one thing would be clear: Home values usually increase the longer you own a home.
We call this “appreciation” and I’d like to share some current local statistics with you specific to our area. The median (average) sales price of a home in Adams County is now $279,900 which reflects a 12% increase from 2021. The Gettysburg Area School District had a median sales price of $305,990 with a 14% increase from 2022.
Will this increase continue? Absolutely not. The number of homes sold year-to-date (2022) in our county is 1,052 units. This number reflects a year-to-date change of -1%. The number of ‘Pending’ (homes under contract) home sales in Adams County are at 116 units, which is down 45% year-to-date. The average days on market (time a home is listed for sale until an agreement is ratified between the buyer and and seller) for a home in Adams County is eight days. The amount of inventory (homes that are currently active for sale on the market) currently stands at 1.46 months. This, along with the average current mortgage rates in Adams and York counties, is currently fluctuating at 6.75%. This is double the rate just eight months ago.
According to the National Association of Realtors, the median age of a first-time home buyer is 36 years old. The median age of repeat buyers is 59 years old. Prior living arrangement of recent first-time home buyers reflect that 27% lived with parents, relatives or friends while 64% rented an apartment or house.
You may ask, “Why is homeownership important to me?”
A homeowner’s net worth is 40 times greater than a renter. Statistics from the Federal Reserve show us that in 2019 the average net worth of a homeowner was $254,900 compared to the average net worth of a renter at $6,270.
Historically, owning a home is a wise choice.
Al Oussoren is a Realtor representing Re/Max Quality Service and a Certified Residential Specialist. He resides in Gettysburg and currently serves on the board of directors for the Realtors Association of York and Adams counties, and can be reached at ahoussoren@comcast.net or 717-752-0599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.