If you were to view a graph of home values since the 1980s in Adams County, one thing would be clear: Home values usually increase the longer you own a home.

We call this “appreciation” and I’d like to share some current local statistics with you specific to our area. The median (average) sales price of a home in Adams County is now $279,900 which reflects a 12% increase from 2021. The Gettysburg Area School District had a median sales price of $305,990 with a 14% increase from 2022.

Al Oussoren is a Realtor representing Re/Max Quality Service and a Certified Residential Specialist. He resides in Gettysburg and currently serves on the board of directors for the Realtors Association of York and Adams counties, and can be reached at ahoussoren@comcast.net or 717-752-0599.

