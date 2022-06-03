Now that it seems summer finally is coming, it is not too early to start planning for the South Mountain Fair. This is the 100th year for the fair. There will be lots to celebrate this significant milestone. The fair opens on July 26, at 4 p.m. and runs through July 30. Please take note of the dates. There will be a lot going on at this 100th South Mountain Fair, and it is fun for all ages. Everyone is urged to consider entering the fair.
Right now is the proper time to plan for growing your floral and vegetable entries. At the fair, you receive ribbons, and even prize money, for your winning entries of specimen cut flowers, potted plants and floral arrangements as well as home grown vegetables, baked goods, canned fruits, jellies and jams, needlework, clothing, quilts, crafts and photography. Many departments even have separate youth and adult divisions.
In planning ahead for growing Department 17 Horticulture and Floral entries, keep in mind there are special entry requirements for potted plants, cut branches, specimen cut flowers, and floral arrangements. Potted plants, for example, must be exhibited in containers in which the exhibitor has grown them for three months and those pots cannot exceed 10” in diameter. In the specimen cut flower classes, exhibitors must grow all of their own entries. Refer to the premium book for specific details on entering each class as requirements vary by floral species.
Uniformity of height, color and size are important when entering flowers. A zinnia entry, for example, should be six flowers of the same height, size, and same color. Plant enough flowers of the same color and species so that you have plenty from which to choose to enter. Flowers should be gathered in the morning or in the evening, not during the heat of the day. Pick several of each planned entry so the best can be selected upon arrival at the fair. Remove any leaves which would be under water when displayed; however, some leaves must remain above the water line for judging. Specimens having no leaves lose judging points.
Those entering artistic floral arrangements should be aware that each of those classes has specific size and type of flower requirements (purchased flowers may be used in the floral arrangement classes). Complete information about these, and all other department entries, can be found in the premium book available online at the website SouthMountainFair.com. Entry registration is July 24 and July 25.
The South Mountain Fair also features 4-H exhibits and livestock judging and sales. Other featured events at the fair include a parade of antique farm equipment, draft horse pulling, and fireworks. Exact times for all events are in the premium book and the online website, SouthMountainFair.com.
Plan now to enter the fair. Be sure to attend to see all of the exhibits and experience the fun of this 100th South Mountain Fair.
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.