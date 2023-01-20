These property transfers were filed in Adams County Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4.
Carroll Valley
Gary Marbach to Dennis Conroy, 67 Bluebird Trail, $200,000
Sites Bittinger LP to Michelle S. Liller Trust, 331 Tract Road, $100,000
Sandra Hughes by tax claim bureau trustee to Douglas Short, 17 Raven Trail, $747.27
Nathan Miller Sr. by tax claim bureau trustee to James Stith, 4 Ravenwood Trail, $761.23
Laura Wills to Robert Kapp, 14 East Wind Trail, $320,000
Conewago Twp.
Lee Linebaugh to Richard Fogle, 20 Ram Drive, $38,000
Thomas Land Investment LP to Dawn Wise, 121 Linden Ave., $209,000
Josephine Luckenbaugh to Stephen Brooks, 402 Providence Drive, $258,000
PA Property Investment Solutions LLC to B Elite Properties LLC, 328 1/2 Third St., $149,900
Cumberland Twp.
Roy Keefer to Bonnie Grady, 50 Park Ave., $280,000
CM Metals Gettysburg Inc. to Adams County Industrial Development, 2664 Emmitsburg Road, $10,000
Welsey Harlow Sr. to Reno Mastrocola, 354 Sachs Road, $685,000
East Berlin
Jeffrey Kennedy to Billy Stitely, 207 Schoolhouse Lane, $90,000
Franklin Twp.
Kenneth Siegel to Ignacio Bobadilla, 1651 Buchanan Valley Road, $199,900
Jerry Shultz by tax claim bureau trustee to Ricky Shultz, Chambersburg Road, $890.75
Freedom Twp.
Randy Smith to Kenneth Siegel, 605 Natural Dam Road, $272,000
Gettysburg
Rodolfo Ramirez to Timothy Hardman, 164 Gettys St. $160,000
HGAE LLC to GSC Gettysburg LLC, 30 Mummasburg St., $615,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Todd Reamer to David Slaybaugh, 40 Haines Lane, $230,000
Jacob Miller to Megan Gildner, 126 Bourbon Trail, $280,000
Latimore Twp.
Roger Huston to Joshua Benamati, 232 Hill Top Road, $465,000
Littlestown
Robert Ziegenfuss to HHB Real Estate LLC, 82 N. Queen St., $200,000
Alex Justice to Mary Zenter, 21 Johnamac North, $195,000
McSherrystown
Thomas Land Investment LP to Caprate LLC, 211 N. Oxford Ave., $3,700,000
Donald Kellenberger Jr. to Jose Hernandez, 520 North St., $132,000
Menallen Twp.
Carl Wickline to Lee Havens, 86 Empire Lane, $330,000
Judith Wetzel to Paul Schwarmann, 491 Aspers-Bendersville Road, $36,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Neal Polzin, 34 Charles Drive, $475,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Louis Sanders aka decd co extrs to Michael Wholaver, 2205 Bon-Ox Road, $157,500
Lynneah Smith to Todd Beveridge, 126 Cannon Lane, $201,000
Oxford Twp.
Steven Roth to Francis Staab, 20 Chinkapin Drive, $325,000
Palmer Development Group Inc. to Jameson Fitzpatrick, 422 Onyx Road, $110,000
Daryl Mehring to Justin Showers, 10 Chinkapin Drive, $289,900
Aki North Point Inc. to Aki Japanese Steak House Inc., 112 Katelyn Drive, $210,000
Reading Twp.
Lloyd Boyer to Stephen Boyer, 99 Markle Run Road, $480,000
JB Buy Rite LLC to Steven Johnson, 1450 South Browns Dam Drive, $360,000
Straban Twp.
Anna Bigham to Michael Stoner, 485 Woodside Road, $181,781
Freedom Valley Worship Center Assembly of God Inc. to Route 30 Land Development LLC, 3140 York Road, $880,000
U.S. Home LLC to Brian Lewis, Bayberry Lane, $374,990
U.S. Home LLC to David Rhodes, 17 Rocky Green Lane, $386,665
U.S. Home LLC to James Sprague, Rustic Wood Drive, $386,515
Union Twp.
Zachary Goshorn to Jared High, 1380 Sells Station Road, $305,000
