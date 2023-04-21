(StatePoint) Ninety percent of Americans want to live more sustainably, but only 11% consistently do. Why? Research from Procter & Gamble conducted in 2023 found that Americans think sustainable habits at home are too difficult (82%), too expensive (89%) and sacrifice product performance (73%).

Sustainable choices don’t have to be a burden though, especially if you know where to prioritize your efforts. For example, the highest environmental footprint of many everyday products, like laundry and dish detergents, comes from the water and energy needed to do the job, like when you wash your dishes in the sink or use your washing machine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.