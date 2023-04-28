mg

Mulch volcanoes damage, and can even kill trees. (Photo Courtesy Connie Holland)

Ah, spring! What a wonderful time of year. With it comes the sights and sounds of nature’s long-awaited return. Birds flit and sing and hurry about finding nesting sites. Spring’s flowers color in drab winter landscapes and trees push forth blossoms in delicate pinks and whites and yellows It seems that nothing can mar such a beautiful scene until one glances down to see a tree’s base surrounded by a mulch volcano. Once again, this spring has given rise to an epidemic of mulch volcanoes erupting at the base of tree trunks in shopping mall parking lots, retail centers, gas stations, and home lawns everywhere.

Why has the term “mulch volcanoes” come to describe such an undesirable practice? Mulch is good, so what is wrong with mulch volcanoes? The term denotes too much of a good thing. Mulch that actually touches the flared area at the base of a tree is a problem no matter what its depth. One should be able to see the tree trunk and the flare at the base of the tree, the portion of the tree that widens as it goes into the soil.

Connie Holland is A Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

