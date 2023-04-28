Ah, spring! What a wonderful time of year. With it comes the sights and sounds of nature’s long-awaited return. Birds flit and sing and hurry about finding nesting sites. Spring’s flowers color in drab winter landscapes and trees push forth blossoms in delicate pinks and whites and yellows It seems that nothing can mar such a beautiful scene until one glances down to see a tree’s base surrounded by a mulch volcano. Once again, this spring has given rise to an epidemic of mulch volcanoes erupting at the base of tree trunks in shopping mall parking lots, retail centers, gas stations, and home lawns everywhere.
Why has the term “mulch volcanoes” come to describe such an undesirable practice? Mulch is good, so what is wrong with mulch volcanoes? The term denotes too much of a good thing. Mulch that actually touches the flared area at the base of a tree is a problem no matter what its depth. One should be able to see the tree trunk and the flare at the base of the tree, the portion of the tree that widens as it goes into the soil.
Mulch around a tree is definitely a good thing. Too much mulch is not. Mulch is simply a layer of organic material placed on the surface of the soil around landscape plants. Mulch can be shredded leaves, pine needles, woodchips or shredded bark that can decompose and actually improve soil over time.
An appropriate amount of mulch such as two to four 4 inches, kept away from the bottom tree flare, can provide many benefits such as:
• Reducing evaporation from the soil’s surface.
• Promoting soil microorganism activity improving soil texture.
• Stabilizing soil moisture.
• Enhancing the appearance of a planting and providing a finished look.
An additional benefit around trees is that mulch creates a “mow-free zone” around the base of the trunk. Since mulch controls the growth of weeds or grass close to the tree trunk, it eliminates the need to get close to the trunk with a mower or a string trimmer. Both of these implements can cause substantial damage when they accidentally “ding” the tree trunk cutting into the bark and creating ideal conditions for disease or insect problems.
Mulch volcanoes trap and retain too much moisture. Tree bark does not benefit from constant moisture exposure; it can, and usually does over time, lead to rotting of the bark. Bark needs exposure to air to stay hard and protect the tree. When the mulch remains constantly moist, this moisture eventually penetrates the bark and suffocates the cells of the layer of tissue (phloem) that transfers food up and down the plant. Once that food supply is compromised, roots start to die leading to slow decline and eventually the tree dies a slow death.
Once a tree is weakened, secondary problems can develop. Insects, borers, fungi and bacteria can start to invade. That big volcano of mulch also is a great hiding place for bark-eating rodents, mice and voles. Voles can hide in a mulch volcano, feed on bark, girdle and kill a tree.
Another reason why mulch volcanoes are dangerous may sound completely wrong. An overly thick mulch layer compacts over time and can actually keep water from reaching the soil under the tree. Imagine what it takes to get rainfall to penetrate that huge layer of mulch or think how long a sprinkler would have to run to thoroughly saturate all that mulch and reach the soil below it.
If you have mulch volcanoes, remove the material at the base and flare area of the tree. Once the tree base is free of old mulch, leave several inches of open space between the trunk and the first bit of mulch. Think of surrounding the tree with a “donut hole” clear of mulch, leaving room for air and water to flow freely in the first few inches immediately surrounding the trunk. Then add mulch to a depth of two to four inches out as far from the trunk as you want. Your trees will thank you and live a better life.
Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Connie Holland is A Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
