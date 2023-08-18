The Gettysburg Garden Club through its Garden of the Month Committee presented the August garden of the month award to two excellent gardens, that of Levato Thomas, 263 Barlow St., and that of Lou and Melanie Stamatellos, 108 Springs Ave.
Gardens and weather always bring some unexpected results during a summer. This August is no exception; there has been enough rain locally instead of drought conditions to make a sunny site vibrant and a shady site wet enough. Two gardens and their gardeners show these aspects of this month’s sun and shade. While both gardeners share talents in design and painting as well as previous years lived in New Jersey, they are otherwise wonderfully different.
Perhaps you have heard Levato Thomas, age 99, speak about her life and her career as a nurse during the Second World War. A native Pennsylvanian, she has lived seven years on Barlow Street near family and friends. Her gardening ‘roots’ are rural, strong, and enduring. To this day nothing grown or given to her is ‘extra’ or wasted. Along the side and back of her property she grows flowers, classics such as magic lilies, day lilies, phlox, and annual zinnias, and impatiens. Also Levato has a small but very productive vegetable garden. Her cellar walls are lined impressively with much of the produce she has ‘put up,’ and her freezer is filled as well. Levato says that doses of bat guano from her land in East Berlin enriches her soil in Gettysburg and encourages the many vegetables to grow.
When Thomas moved to Barlow Street, two large, well-shaped gum trees shaded the front yard. She has kept them and concentrated on hostas and the evergreen bushes which line most of the front of the house. Containers with colorful foliage (coleus) and flowers (begonia) contribute some color, and there are some personally meaningful objects here and statuary such as a very realistic Labrador guard dog by the front entrance. The trees turn yellow and red in the fall, and neighborhood children have collected wagon loads of gum balls from them. Spring brings out various bulbs, but squirrels that live in the trees tend to dig them up, especially the tulips. Levato plans to add more mulch and shade loving plants to the front space.
On a sun-filled corner of Springs Avenue live Lou and Melanie Stamatellos in a unique house built in 1899, by the then well-known Lutheran Thomas Billheimer. Initially, they found it a ‘drab house and landscape’ despite its Queen Anne-Victorian architectural style and interesting history. Lou and Melanie kept the attractive large slate stone walkway and stone steps from the sidewalk with curved short walls on either side. They had the Gothic style crenulated retaining wall on the Reynolds Street side of the property pointed up and kept the steps to the L-shaped porch and main entrance to the house. Then in the last decade they went to work.
Adding gingerbread features, restoring and rehanging shutters, and refinishing main doors, they painted the house with great care and dazzling color. No more is it a plain Jane with a struggling lawn and little landscape. Perhaps the ancestry of Lou, Greek, and that of Melanie, Italian, have happily infused their vision.
Along the walkway and at the front and side of the house are well-mulched and carefully defined garden beds. The mulch is of a natural color which Lou, who does the heavier garden work, prefers. The beds contain brightly colored flowers set off at regular intervals by low- growing green variegated ornamental grasses and bordered by the now healthy lawn. The mainly low-growing plants seem to enhance the height of the house; the joyful colors of the lobelias, lantana, calibrachoa, petunias, and dahlias, to list a few of the flowers, complement the painted colors of the building. There is a pretty white blooming crepe myrtle, which Melanie may not want to keep, by the front porch. Perhaps it’s too tall and feathery for her artistic vision but it makes a nice break to the porch balusters. She does not disagree with two tall amaranth plants that Lou proudly points out in the side garden. They both hope soon to make a bed along the inside of the retaining wall on the Reynolds Street side.
Melanie would appreciate Levato’s mural of an engaging young deer on her garage/shed wall and the good ‘guard’ dog at her front of her house. But she and Lou will probably devote their fine painting to the decor of their house and their color sensibility to the garden. The properties of both are a pleasure to see on either a cloudy or sunny day and comprise for different reasons an outstanding August inspiration. We’re sure you would enjoy a glimpse of both.
To nominate your property or someone else’s within the 17325 area for the Garden of the Month award, call Cornelia Saltzman at 717-677-7940 or visit the club’s Facebook page for additional information.
