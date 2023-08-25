These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 3-9.
Abbottstown
James McSherry to Frank Rosenberger, 67 Town Circle, $175,000
Arendtsville
Miriam Rebert to Daniel Knepper, 198 Main St., $120,000
Berwick Twp.
Joan Hinton to Joseph Lustri, 60 Maple Grove Road, $545,000
Fay Swartz aka by guardian to Maria Laczkoskie, 214 Maple Grove Road, $580,000
Bonneauville
Roger Colkitt aka decd admr to Groft Properties LLC, 1 Summer Drive, $200,000
Carroll Valley
Frederick Hockenberry to ABCD Holdings LLC, 2 Forest Trail, $240,000
Cimino Builders Partnership LLC to James Payne, 15 Brown Trail, $379,900
Conewago Twp.
Ernest Hess to Paul Fesche, 125 Stafford Drive, $410,000
Eric Kwiatkowski to SG Real Estate Hanover LLC, 166 Jefferson St., $470,000
Gerald Thoman to Jeff Maraska, 30 Lincoln Drive, $202,500
Janet Griffith decd co extrs to Candace Frye, 28 Pleasant View Drive, $199,000
Cumberland Twp.
Moving On Revocable Trust to Allison Yurasek, 153 Battalion Lane, $325,000
Caitlyn Walters to Richard Knipple, 147 Battalion Lane, $295,000
Jacqueline Elgie to Benjamin Wolfgang, 42 Hunters Trail, $235,000
Gettysburg
SPG Capital LLC to Made Clean LLC, 150 W. Middle St., $145,000
Hamilton Twp.
Jimmie Linebaugh Jr. to Randy Brown, 804 Kohn Fording Road, $235,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Fairfield Area School District to Clock Tower Ventures LLC, 5144 Fairfield Road, $235,000
Highland Twp.
Clifford Bowman aka decd extr to Alaura McKinney, 130 Carr Hill Road, $120,000
Latimore Twp.
Stewart Herron to Jonathan Gustafson, 596 Pondtown Road, $550,000
Robert Goley Family Trust to Douglas Meehan, 276 Lake Meade Drive, $600,000
Littlestown
Gail Laughman to Larry Redding, 97 Park Ave., $130,000
Thomas Wellman to Carolyn Shriner, 31 Stedtle Ave., $410,000
Patrica McKenna to Derek Hall, 713 W. Myrtle St., $295,000
Menallen Twp.
Tyler Christopher to Martha Dorak, 242 West Imperial Drive, $304,900
Elizabeth Hoffman aka to Ten Point Corporation Inc., 195 Pebble Lane, $17,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Kenneth Miller Sr. decd co extrs to Kellsie Woodward, 99 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, $237,000
Stephen Oakes to Robert Brawner Jr., 340 Heritage Drive, $430,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Nicholas Kubala, 75 Garrison Falls Drive, $427,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Erin Watkins, 57 Charles Drive, $420,000
Promise Land Investments LLC to Samuel Isenberger, 123 Meade Drive, $140,000
Jesse Nichols to John Cuellar, 745 McClellan Drive, $340,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Swift Run Enterprises LLC to Mark Sneeringer, 261 Spangler Road, $700,000
New Oxford
Richard Reinberg to Dickie Williams, 328 Hollywood Avenue, $70,000
Reading Twp.
William Huber to Nathaniel Daker, 71 Longstreet Drive, $284,900
Jean Harper to Matthew Stohrer Sr., 311 Lake Meade Drive, $285,000
Larry Wolf to Tiffany Acri, 10 Harrison Drive, $195,000
Mary Dissinger to Nickolas Grim, 560 Hoover School Road, $375,000
Straban Twp.
Timothy Staub to Jenna Gebhart, 50 Cavalry Field Road, $265,000
Michael Keiser to Michael Esch, 120 Hoffman Road, $1,170,000
Union Twp.
Dustin DeGroft to Patricia McKenna, 1030 Littlestown Road, $295,000
Nanette Davila to Shawn Tyler, 750 Barts Church Road, $525,000
