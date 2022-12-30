The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Nov. 17-23.
Biglerville
Julie Barbour to Bit22 LLC, Beecherstown Road, $115,000
Carroll Valley
Henry Doyle Jr. to New to You Properties LLC, 23 Winter Trail, $381.43
New To You Properties LLC to Andrew Senft, 23 Winter Trail, $6,000
Robert A. Ferguson 1990 Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Joseph Kirchner, 7 Creek View Trail, $5,000
Robert Ferguson to Joseph Kirchner, 9 Creek View Trail, $235,000
LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Zachary Devenio, 31 Pine Hill Trail, $237,000
Michelle Wright to Acre Hub LLC, 44 Eagles Trail, $1,700
Kyle Bagot to Matthew Joyner, 18 Ringneck Trail, $347,500
Amanda Baker to John Baker, 18 Peach Tree Trail, $350,000
Conewago Twp.
Kenneth Lippy aka decd admr to Victor Smith, 3672 Centennial Road, $20,000
Timber Creek Corp Inc. to Zachary Miller, 68 Sycamore Lane, $205,500
Bare Development L.P. to CGM Holdings LLC, 444 Oxford Ave., $2,004,000
Cumberland Twp.
Irving Robinson to Fred Bradley, 26 Winding Drive, $384,000
William Story to William Martin, 875 Herrs Ridge Road, $210,000
Nathan Mares to Sharrah Design Restoration & Construction LLC, 120 Country Club Lane, $460,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to David Conklin, 15 Cooper Lane, $392,500
East Berlin
JB Buy Rite Limited Partnership to David Canova, 309 Jacobs St., $310,000
Franklin Twp.
Jill Shultz to David Fox, 473 Plantation Road, $470,000
Freedom Twp.
Linda Zarlingo to John Kellett, 2320 Pumping Station Road, $200,000
Germany Twp.
Calena Wildasin decd extrs to Randy Brumgard, 6430 Baltimore Pike, $180,000
Gettysburg
David Rinehart to Quin Terra LLC, 248 York St., $168,000
Stacey Greene aka to Jane Patrono, 357 W. High St., $230,500
Jordan Chiaruttini to Paul Arnold Real Estate Group LLC, 211 S. Washington St., $195,000
John Kellett to Jose Lopez, 128 Breckenridge St., $200,000
Huntington Twp.
Dylan Strausbaugh to Justtin Johnson, 67 White Oak Tree Road, $240,000
Latimore Twp.
Ronald Hoff to Debra Strausbaugh, 595 Bonners Hill Road, $27,000
Joseph Sturgeon to Charlotte Bergmann, 544 Peak View Road, $130,000
Bradley Zimmerman to David Lamberson, 28 McCandless Drive, $240,000
Liberty Twp.
Brenda Flenner to Michele Wivell, 80 Collie Trail, $218,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
William Cochrane decd extrx to Donald Beard, 310 Krug Road, $382,600
David Conklin to Cory Beddick, 153 Jackson Road, $334,100
Dwight Little to Matthew Love, 271 Orphanage Road, $290,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
John Irvin to Edward Davis, 45 Harvest Drive, $330,000
New Oxford
Christopher Lorey to Cole Keagy, 210 S. Water St., $179,500
Oxford Twp.
Sydney Kahn to TNN Enterprises LLC, 79 Katelyn Drive, $218,000
Justin Showers to Brandon Lee, 32 Trumpeter Way, $331,000
Reading Twp.
William Vint to Kaylee Bange, 43 Sedgwick Drive, $315,000
Justin Hollabaugh to Kyle Forbes, 5425 Carlisle Pike, $139,900
Jason Orwick to Emily Ott, Stoney Point Road, $81,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Charles Marshall, 98 Gentle Slope Way, $569,201
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 318 Rustic Wood Drive, $93,932.37
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 342 Rustic Wood Drive, $93,932.37
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to William Vint, 51 Birdseye Lane, $609,179
Tyrone Twp.
Knouse Foods Cooperative Incorporated to Brooks Grim, 800 Peach Glen-Idaville Road, $50,000
Union Twp.
David Frock to William Norton, 386 Pine Grove Road, $80,800
