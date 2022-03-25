The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Feb. 24 to March 2.
Bonneauville
Lawrence Heare to Lawrence Heare, 64 E. Hanover St., $1
Conewago Twp.
Patrick Hertz to Kevin Laster, 25 Bethel Court, $290,000
David Humbert to Blettner Avenue LLC, Blettner Avenue, $550,000
Ultra Properties LLC to Robert Frey, 729 Third St., $171,767.38
Allen Bittinger to Allen Bittinger, 307 Mount Pleasant Road, $0
Mary Klunk to Alexander Cluster, 127 Comanche Trail, $329,900
Holly Mann to Kayla Lowe, 112 N. Allwood Drive, $329,000
Cumberland Twp.
James OBrien to Troy Kieser, 20 Brigadier Court, $422,000
Knouse Family Charitable Trust to Joyce Ryman, Hills Drive, $135,000
Joseph Myers to Joshua Barton, 175 Fairplay Road, $100,000
Franklin Twp.
Ryan Heist to Ryan Heist, 5 Edwards Court, $1
Kathleen Hayes to Christine Cornish, 865 Orrtanna Road, $225,000
Daniel Worth to Niccole Harder, 695 Old Route 30, $327,000
Germany Twp.
Sandra Dell to James Dell, 755 Mathias Road, $250,425
Gettysburg
Vicki Miller to Joshua Joseph, 57 Breckenridge St., $163,198
SMB Associates Inc. to Darin Weeks, 654 Highland Ave., $265,000
Kelly Matthews to Out of Space LLC, 162 York St., $130,000
Hamilton Twp.
K Hill Enterprises LLC to Erik Sheely, Woods Road, $185,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Edward Stambaugh to Edward Stambaugh, 7 Banty Lane, $1
Latimore Twp.
Eleanor Myers Family Limited Partnership to Katherine Hayes, 991 Braggtown Road, $450,000
Sandra Shade decd admrs to Christopher Shade, 241 Lake Meade Drive, $157,700
Liberty Twp.
Robert Herr to John Mazzola, 15 Goetz Trail, $1
Littlestown
Heritage Hills II to George Christ, 43 Stedtle Ave., $383,184
Rose Marie Stough to Kenneth Crambitt, 18 Lumbar St., $22,000
Menallen Twp.
John Vaughn II to Christopher Lash, 1639 Coon Road, $619,900
Mount Joy Twp.
Carroll Crum to Christopher Jeffcoat, 265 Maryland Line Road, $176,050
Elizabeth Krause decd extr to William Reiman Declaration of Trust, 38 Heritage Drive, $665,000
Linda Bjornsen to Linda Bjornsen, 3097 Baltimore Pike, $1
Joel Yingling to Debra Wellen, 3605 Taneytown Road, $210,000
Dana Belcher to Belgrave Trust, 74 Brookside Lane, $1
Mount Pleasant Twp.
Roger Weaver to Jeremiah Johnson, 102 Kilpatrick Road, $399,900
Oxford Twp.
Kyle Walker to Kyle Walker, 5744 York Road, $1
Tarashay Johnson to Donna Sell, 303 Drummer Drive, $268,000
Craig Hikes to Daniel Depietro, 29 Chinkapin Drive, $265,000
Reading Twp.
Brandon Blevins to Brandon Blevins, 58 Fawn Ave., $1
Alan Trump to Jason Trump, 5 LongSt. Drive, $1
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Joanne Kuhn, 27 Cardinal Flower Way, $470,769
Matthew Ensor to Harry Deatrick, Beaver Run Road, $10,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Robert Forstrom, 18 Highland View Lane, $506,580
George Chorba Jr. to GTP Real Estate LLC, 2218 York Road, $837,500
Tyrone Twp.
Michael Cooper to Nicole Thomas, address not given, $1
Union Twp.
Derf Maitland to Abigail Smith, Mehring Road, $1
York County
York Springs Borough
Dale Monnier to Pamela Monnier, 129 Main St., $0
