mg

This garden with its lovely path would make a great place to take a walk and stop along the way with a good book. (Submitted Photo)

As gardeners we are all learners, always endeavoring to improve what we love to do, enjoying the richness of gardening. Now with our gardens settled for the winter, awaiting the renewal of spring, we, too, are eagerly planning.

One of the great joys of winter, I find, is reading the writings of expert plants-persons. It lets me link last year’s gardens to an improved knowledge that will benefit this year’s dream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.