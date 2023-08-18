These property transfers were filed in Adams County July 27-Aug. 2.
Biglerville
James Hartman to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, 72 E. York St., $28,000
Loeber Druck Real Estate LLC to Proverbs 22:1 Inc., 30 W. Hanover St., $600,000
Bonneauville
Daniel Family Trust to Thomas Myers, 1C Pin Oak Drive, $196,000
Butler Twp.
Kristi Asper to Richard Bove, 711 Guernsey Road, $244,500
Carroll Valley
William Mitchell to Debra Jones, 4 Donna Trail, $6,000
Dale Lefeber to Deborah Sommer, 44 Partridge Trail, $12,000
John Chanoski to Jeffrey Schwartzbeck, 11 Donna Trail, $11,000
Debora Follin aka to Jeffrey Schwartzbeck, 2 Veronica Trail, $18,000
Conewago Twp.
Harry Humphries Sr. aka decd extr to Julius Leone Jr., 55 Saint Michaels Way, $380,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to William Walsh, 36 Aqua Drive, $362,681
Philip Letendre to Jessica Sanchez, 20 Cumberland Drive, $310,000
Patrick Van Der Ham to Philip Letendre, 256 Friendship Lane, $510,000
Michael Floreck aka to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc., 808 Boyds School Road, $500,000
Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. to Ashley Mears, 808 Boyds School Road, $500,000
Peter Toner to Mehoke Family Trust, 60 Skyline Court, $579,900
Joseph Myers to Diane Ley, 2 Egret Court, $345,780
Franklin Twp.
Brian Mort to Thomas Young, 795 Jack Road, $110,000
Dale C. and Gretchen A. Biesecker Real Estate Protector Trust to Chris Kimple, 290 High St., $249,000
Howard Seaton to Jeffrey Hampton, 6386 Chambersburg Road, $320,000
Germany Twp.
Tamara Cleaver to Samuel Shipley, 561 Mengus Mill Road, $300,000
Gettysburg
Stacy Chronister aka to John Mooney, 305 N. Stratton St., $215,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Rodney Woodring to William Graham V, 200 Cabin Lane, $451,000
Littlestown
Christopher Thomas to Ashley Thomas, 33 Delaware Ave., $215,000
Heritage Hills II to Edward Jantz, 61 Stoners Circle, $459,371
McSherrystown
Helen Crum to Christopher Miller, 215 Center St., $203,000
Menallen Twp.
Lester Droney to Austin Little, 260 Opossum Hill Road, $290,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Patricia Smith, 10 Ryan Court, $412,990
Zachary Myers to Edward Murphy, 470 Mud College Road, $240,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Mary Moore aka decd admrx to Audelio Manzo, 679 Kohler School Road, $110,000
Oxford Twp.
Gary Daum aka decd extr to Dale Hess, 798 Oxford Road, $520,000
Reading Twp.
Joshua Buhrman to Kelly Yohn, 89 Schofield Drive, $265,000
Straban Twp.
Erian Investment Company Inc. to Bolton Development LLC, Eagle Drive, $1,470,000
Anne Knox to Bolton Development LLC, Old Harrisburg Road, $795,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Mark Jeschke, 289 Lively Stream Way, $634,471
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Robert Conard, 156 West Aster Way, $519,034
Nicholas Aliff to Edson Vizcarra, 427 Heritage Drive, $549,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Tanya Trunnell, 206 Rustic Wood Drive, $551,110
Union Twp.
Eleanor Lippy to Amber Carey, 863 Hanover Pike, $170,000
Dean Shorb by sheriff to Headlands Residential Series Owner Trust, 701 Bollinger Road, $110,000
York Springs
Dawn Feltz to Kevin Foltz Jr., 204 Main St., $215,000
