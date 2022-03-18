There’s simply no better way to see and experience Gettysburg than to walk the grounds where it all took place, according to an Addressing Gettysburg release.
“Led by Licensed Battlefield Guides, our free Get Out of the Car Tours take you places where you’ll have the vantage point of those who fought there, up close, and amid the surroundings that they saw on those fateful days in 1863,” the release reads.
The schedule for the free tours is:
April 9 – Kershaw’s Brigade: “I was directed to commence the attack as soon as General Hood became engaged … Beyond the morass was a stony hill….“ In an attack that was part of one of the most back and forth affairs on the field, one Confederate brigade was at the center of the fight. Join us as we trace the approach to the Wheatfield in the footsteps of Brig. Gen. Joseph Kershaw’s Confederate brigade on the afternoon of July 2, 1863 and then explore the attack that transpired.
May 21 – Perrin’s Brigade: “To stop was destruction. To retreat was disaster. To go forward was orders.“ July 1, 1863 proved to be a deadly day for both armies at Gettysburg, and despite the apparent defeat inflicted on the Union Army, their ability to inflict their own brand of punishment on Confederate units would later prove crucial in subsequent days. Join us as we walk in the path of one of those units, the brigade of Col. Abner Perrin, as they attacked the last Union line northwest of Gettysburg that afternoon.
June 18 – East Cemetery Hill: “Major … tell my father I died with my face to the enemy.“ As the afternoon wore on and the Confederate attack rolled northward, there was perhaps no closer contest during the three days of battle than that on East Cemetery Hill during the evening hours of July 2, 1863. Join us as we explore this crucial area that is not often walked.
Sept. 17 — “I was at once ordered to throw my whole corps to that point and hold it at all hazards.“ Perhaps no other Union Corps commander is more invisible at Gettysburg than Maj. Gen. George Sykes. Along with another more notable corps commander, he has no monument. But he did lead a corps onto the field and this corps provided valuable contributions towards the Union victory. Join us as we examine the efforts of his men and analyze why the Union 5th Corps isn’t as celebrated as others are.
Oct. 15 — “We ... rushed at a double quick boldly forward into the mouth of hell, into the jaws of death.“ As Maj. Gen. George Meade’s army tried desperately to withstand the Confederate assault on the afternoon of July 2, 1863, one division stood out as they performed critical duty in the effort to hold the line. Join us as we sweep the Wheatfield as Brig. Gen. John Caldwell’s men did on that deadly afternoon.
For more information, and how to register for a tour, visit https://www.addressinggettysburg.com/get-out-of-the-car-tours/.
“While these tours are free, registering provides the organizers and guides with a head count prior to the event,” the release reads.
Addressing Gettysburg is committed to bringing the historic reality of the Battle of Gettysburg, and the experiences of the soldiers and civilians to the masses in a comprehensive, immersive and entertaining way, according to the release.
