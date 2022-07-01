The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden of the Month committee, presented the June Garden of the Month award to Chuck and Donna Criswell of 55 Millhimes Road, Gettysburg, according to a garden club release.
A few miles north of Gettysburg and a little east of Hunterstown is a stunning property comprising about 11 acres, a colonial-style house, and extensive gardens. One arrives at the Criswells after passing through some verdant woods and an impressive horse farm where standardbred trotters are raised. Then, turning onto Millhimes Road, one soon sees why Nancy Spalding, Donna’s mother, nominated the property. “Just beautiful,” she says proudly.
Chuck Criswell grew up in the Hanover area. However, his father bought the land near Hunterstown in 1965, where Chuck’s and Donna’s property now sits. Then it was simply a farm field with trees and stone outcroppings. Chuck found through exploring his ancestry that he has 18th-century roots in the area. He also has building and landscaping skills in his hands and head, starting with working alongside his father and, as a child, working happily in a garden center.
Chuck is an ardent American history buff and a garden and house designer and maker. “Everything is in my head,” he says of his overall and particular property vision. Donna has supported her husband’s creations for 14 years or so. This past January, she retired as cafeteria manager for the district’s elementary schools. Chuck retired seven years ago from his full-time work at Kinsley Construction, Inc. Both are devoted to the maintenance and ongoing development of their property.
At the front of the property are several sections of riding rail fence built to 18th-century standards. A choke cherry in a garden bed grows near the fence. Down the gentle slope to the house are more garden ‘islands,’ all well mulched and surrounded by carefully-tended lawn. Trees and plants such as birches, ornamental plums, crepe myrtle, baptisia, bluestem grasses, cat’s pajamas, and daylilies, to name a few, grow here. By part of the front entrance to the house are deep magenta leafed sand cherries set off by yellow gold mound spirea. The front and side landscapes feature several prairie fire crab apples, dogwoods, Chase trees, five-color redbuds, sweet gum, and white oak, to name a few. To the side, the Criswells have planted a tidy, rectangular vegetable and herb garden with raised beds within an unstained recycled picket fence.
Handsome features of the ‘hardscape’ are the fine curving brick drive and walkways all laid by Chuck. After visiting Williamsburg and studying colonial architecture and gardens, he built the Criswell house and its two back porches with a bit of help in framing from Amish builders. Able to use some of Kinsley’s construction machinery at ‘off’ times, Chuck moved large rocks around the landscape, made an ‘aha’ feature on the front slope, and placed garden islands as guided by his designer’s eye. To enjoy also in the ‘hardscape’ are sometimes whimsical accents such as stone or metal sculptures, colonial style towers or ‘tutors,’ and many birdhouses, some made of wood, some of the gourds, and some ‘clay bottle’ types. Chuck has made many replicas of what appeals to him and Donna, besides finding ‘perfect’ items at sales.
There are about two dozen garden ‘islands’ or beds filled with well-chosen plants, well mulched mainly from Nolt’s Mulch and edged by Donna. Each island is complete in itself, whether in direct sun or shade and flows as an integral part of the Criswell’ sea.’ Here is a profusion of plants, many obtained from ‘plant auctions’ and nurseries in Lancaster County (East Earl). Color, form, and texture are beautifully knit together.
More plants in the gardens, in no particular order, include birch trees, green giant arborvitae, Stella d’Oro lilies, oakleaf, and firelight hydrangeas. There are also hostas, blue sea holly, globe thistle, beauty bush, candy corn spirea, coppertina diablo, Liatris, hyssop, cone flowers, Japanese firegrass, German iris, and red crocosmia. Chuck advises gardeners to plant one section at a time, planting (or envisioning) in threes.
In 2015, a garden club member wrote that a few photographs and words were not enough to describe the Criswell house and gardens. She was right, and in 2022 this writer encourages you to come, look, admire, and learn. Chuck and Donna are usually at home and welcome visitors.
To nominate your property or someone else’s for the Garden of the Month award, call or text Deb Steckler at 717-357-3623 or go to the garden club’s website at www.gettysburggardenclub.com.
