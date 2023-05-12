ticks

Photo of male and female adult blacklegged ticks on a sesame seed bun to demonstrate relative size. (Photo Courtesy CDC)

In partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) kicks off the 2023 tick and mosquito surveillance season.

While most insects provide beneficial effects, such as being part of the food web or acting as pollinators for plants, ticks and mosquitoes can become a biting nuisance or more importantly transmit diseases that can make you sick, according to a release issued by the conservation district.

